Wrestling LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 13 — August 8: Aman Sehrawat in action in quarterfinal; Anshu Malik loses in first round

- August 08, 2024 16:12IND 11-0 ALB
A double ankle-hold takes the Albanian down and he delivers a couple of feat-lays to widen the gap. He quickly makes it 11-0 to win this bout via technical superiority.
- August 08, 2024 16:10IND 3-0 ALB
A small halt in the live action as Zelimkhan gets some medical attention. Aman meanwhile looks primed to win this bout, he just needs to survive the next three minutes.
- August 08, 2024 16:09IND 3-0 ALB
Aman survives the next 30 seconds and wins the first point after Zelimkhan fails to win any points in the 30-second passivity warning time. Aman then pins down Zelimkhan to take two more points.
The first half belongs to the Indian.
- August 08, 2024 16:07IND 0-0 ALB
A close start as Aman is looking for an opening in the points through the move on Zelimkhan but the Albanian is showing some good defence early on in this quarterfinal bout. A warning for Zelimkhan for not engaging in any move and one more warning has been given for passivity.
- August 08, 2024 16:06Aman in qf bout
Up next, Aman Sehrawat will be in action against the fourth-seed Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakarov.
- August 08, 2024 15:16Anshu Malik loses first round to Helen Lousie | IND 2-7 USA
A brilliant first-round performance from the Tokyo bronze medallist Helen who did not give any real chance to Anshu and won this bout comfortably by a scoreline of 7-2. Anshu can still play repechage if Helen makes it through to the finals.
- August 08, 2024 15:13IND 2-7 USA
Helen is not giving any chances to Anshu here who is struggling to win a single point in her first round bout. Two technical points to Anshu and a yellow card warning for Helen. The American gets a single-leg hold and forces Anshu out to win one more point.
- August 08, 2024 15:12IND 0-6 USA
And the tussle begins again after a short 30-second break. Both wrestlers are trying to attack shoulders of each other, kind of greco-roman style. Helen changes her direction of attack to pin down Anshu and gets another point. A twirl from Helen while getting the double thigh hold of Anshu and Anshu is now trailing by six huge points.
- August 08, 2024 15:09IND 0-2 USA
Anshu is losing time in the first half here. Helen Louise is showing some brilliant defence as she continues to hold on to her slender two-point lead. Anshu stops Helen from getting her leg hold.
The first half ends with the Indian still trailing by two points.
- August 08, 2024 15:07IND 0-2 USA
And we are through. Straight away both wrestlers are engaged in grappling -- attacking the shoulders. Anshu is lurking Helen and tries for a leg hold but the latter pushed the Indian away at the orange zone to win two points.
- August 08, 2024 15:03Anshu vs Helen live
It is the United States’s Helen Louise Maroulis who will take on India’s Anshu Malik now.
- August 08, 2024 14:57Anshu Malik to be in action now
Anshu Malik will be in action in the women’s 57kg category.
- August 08, 2024 14:55Aman Sehrawat goes through quarterfinals | IND 10-0 MKD
A back hold takes down Egorov and Aman widens the gap. It is a 10-0 win via technical superiority for the Indian.
- August 08, 2024 14:54IND 8-0 MKD
Aman gets a left-leg hold of Egorov and he takes him down to gain two more points. The grappling continues but it is the Indian in red who is making sure Egorov does not get any point.
- August 08, 2024 14:52IND 6-0 MKD
A warning for passivity is given to Egorov and Aman takes him outside the blue ring and gets two points for this move. The first half is about to end with Aman being rewarded another point after his opponent failed to take a point in a 30-second passivity warning time. Aman takes Egorov out of the bounce to take one more point.
The first half of the three minutes ended with Aman having a healthy six-point lead over Egorov.
- August 08, 2024 14:49IND 2-0 MKD
A single leg hold from Aman which he turned into a reverse hold and gets two crucial points for the Indian.
- August 08, 2024 14:48IND 0-0 MKD
Headlock between Aman and his North Macedonia Vladimir Egorov that has to be separated by the referee.
- August 08, 2024 14:47Aman in action now
Aman Sehrawat is here!
- August 08, 2024 13:43Indians in action today!
- August 08, 2024 13:42Indian wrestling schedule for today
14:30 - Wrestling - Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Aman Sehrawat
Followed by - Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Final - Aman Sehrawat (Subject to qualification)
14:30 - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Anshu Malik
Followed by - Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Final - Anshu Malik (Subject to qualification)
21:45 onwards - Wrestling - Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinal - Aman Sehrawat (Subject to qualification)
21:45 onwards - Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinal - Anshu Malik (Subject to qualification)
- August 08, 2024 13:41Live Streaming Info
The live streaming of the Paris 2024 Olympics events will be available on the JioCinema website and app. The live broadcast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.
- August 08, 2024 13:38Welcome
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Aman Sehrawat’s 57kg men’s freestyle and Anshu Malik’s 57kg women’s freestyle wrestling bouts at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday, August 8.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from Champ-de-Mars.
