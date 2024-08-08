MagazineBuy Print

Live

Wrestling LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 13 — August 8: Aman Sehrawat in action in quarterfinal; Anshu Malik loses in first round

Wrestling, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Catch all the live scores, updates and commentary from the Paris 2024 Olympics wrestling event on Thursday, August 8.

Updated : Aug 08, 2024 16:12 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Aman Sehrawat’s 57kg men’s freestyle and Anshu Malik’s 57kg women’s freestyle wrestling bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday, August 8.

  • August 08, 2024 16:12
    IND 11-0 ALB

    A double ankle-hold takes the Albanian down and he delivers a couple of feat-lays to widen the gap. He quickly makes it 11-0 to win this bout via technical superiority. 

  • August 08, 2024 16:10
    IND 3-0 ALB

    A small halt in the live action as Zelimkhan gets some medical attention. Aman meanwhile looks primed to win this bout, he just needs to survive the next three minutes. 

  • August 08, 2024 16:09
    IND 3-0 ALB

    Aman survives the next 30 seconds and wins the first point after Zelimkhan fails to win any points in the 30-second passivity warning time. Aman then pins down Zelimkhan to take two more points. 

    The first half belongs to the Indian.

  • August 08, 2024 16:07
    IND 0-0 ALB

    A close start as Aman is looking for an opening in the points through the move on Zelimkhan but the Albanian is showing some good defence early on in this quarterfinal bout. A warning for Zelimkhan for not engaging in any move and one more warning has been given for passivity. 

  • August 08, 2024 16:06
    Aman in qf bout

    Up next, Aman Sehrawat will be in action against the fourth-seed Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakarov. 

  • August 08, 2024 15:31
    Anshu Malik Match Report

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Anshu Malik loses in women’s 57kg round of 16

    Paris 2024: Anshu will now hope the American makes the final and gets a shot at the bronze medal. However, Maroulis is on course to face the first-seeded Tsugumi Sakurai of Japan.

  • August 08, 2024 15:16
    Anshu Malik loses first round to Helen Lousie | IND 2-7 USA

    A brilliant first-round performance from the Tokyo bronze medallist Helen who did not give any real chance to Anshu and won this bout comfortably by a scoreline of 7-2. Anshu can still play repechage if Helen makes it through to the finals. 

    GUc0whzWQAAejoo.jpeg

  • August 08, 2024 15:13
    IND 2-7 USA

    Helen is not giving any chances to Anshu here who is struggling to win a single point in her first round bout. Two technical points to Anshu and a yellow card warning for Helen. The American gets a single-leg hold and forces Anshu out to win one more point. 

  • August 08, 2024 15:12
    IND 0-6 USA

    And the tussle begins again after a short 30-second break. Both wrestlers are trying to attack shoulders of each other, kind of greco-roman style. Helen changes her direction of attack to pin down Anshu and gets another point. A twirl from Helen while getting the double thigh hold of Anshu and Anshu is now trailing by six huge points. 

  • August 08, 2024 15:09
    IND 0-2 USA

    Anshu is losing time in the first half here. Helen Louise is showing some brilliant defence as she continues to hold on to her slender two-point lead. Anshu stops Helen from getting her leg hold. 

    The first half ends with the Indian still trailing by two points.

  • August 08, 2024 15:07
    IND 0-2 USA

    And we are through. Straight away both wrestlers are engaged in grappling -- attacking the shoulders. Anshu is lurking Helen and tries for a leg hold but the latter pushed the Indian away at the orange zone to win two points. 

  • August 08, 2024 15:03
    Anshu vs Helen live

    It is the United States’s Helen Louise Maroulis who will take on India’s Anshu Malik now. 

  • August 08, 2024 14:57
    Anshu Malik to be in action now

    Anshu Malik will be in action in the women’s 57kg category. 

  • August 08, 2024 14:55
    Aman Sehrawat goes through quarterfinals | IND 10-0 MKD

    A back hold takes down Egorov and Aman widens the gap. It is a 10-0 win via technical superiority for the Indian. 

    GUcwEmHXgAANzYO.jpeg

  • August 08, 2024 14:54
    IND 8-0 MKD

    Aman gets a left-leg hold of Egorov and he takes him down to gain two more points. The grappling continues but it is the Indian in red who is making sure Egorov does not get any point. 

  • August 08, 2024 14:52
    IND 6-0 MKD

    A warning for passivity is given to Egorov and Aman takes him outside the blue ring and gets two points for this move. The first half is about to end with Aman being rewarded another point after his opponent failed to take a point in a 30-second passivity warning time. Aman takes Egorov out of the bounce to take one more point. 

    The first half of the three minutes ended with Aman having a healthy six-point lead over Egorov.

  • August 08, 2024 14:49
    IND 2-0 MKD

    A single leg hold from Aman which he turned into a reverse hold and gets two crucial points for the Indian. 

  • August 08, 2024 14:48
    IND 0-0 MKD

    Headlock between Aman and his North Macedonia Vladimir Egorov that has to be separated by the referee. 

  • August 08, 2024 14:47
    Aman in action now

    Aman Sehrawat is here! 

  • August 08, 2024 14:33
    ICYMI | Wrestling superstar Vinesh announces retirement after the Paris 2024 fallout

    Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling after weight-based disqualification from Paris Olympics

    Vinesh Phogat retirement: The Indian wrestler has announced her decision to quit the sport after her disqualification from the 50kg gold medal bout after failing weigh-in.

  • August 08, 2024 13:43
    Indians in action today!

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 13: Indians in action — August 8 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On August 8, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as golf, wrestling, athletics and hockey.

  • August 08, 2024 13:42
    Indian wrestling schedule for today

    14:30 - Wrestling - Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Aman Sehrawat

    Followed by - Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Final - Aman Sehrawat (Subject to qualification)

    14:30 - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Anshu Malik

    Followed by - Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Final - Anshu Malik (Subject to qualification)

    21:45 onwards - Wrestling - Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinal - Aman Sehrawat (Subject to qualification)

    21:45 onwards - Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinal - Anshu Malik (Subject to qualification)

  • August 08, 2024 13:41
    Live Streaming Info

    The live streaming of the Paris 2024 Olympics events will be available on the JioCinema website and app. The live broadcast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.

  • August 08, 2024 13:38
    Welcome

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Aman Sehrawat’s 57kg men’s freestyle and Anshu Malik’s 57kg women’s freestyle wrestling bouts at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday, August 8. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from Champ-de-Mars. 

