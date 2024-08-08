Paris 2024 Olympics: Anshu Malik loses in women’s 57kg round of 16

India’s Anshu Malik went down 7-2 to USA’s Helen Louise Maroulis in the women’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. She can compete in the repechage round if the American reaches the final.
Anshu trailed by just two points at the half-way point but the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, Maroulis, got a takedown and then a rotation to get a comfortable 6-0 advantage.
The Indian was able to cut the gap to 6-2 but ran out of time to complete the turnaround. Maroulis won the final point by pushing Anshu out of bounds.
Anshu will now hope the American makes the final and gets a shot at the bronze medal. However, Maroulis is on course to face the first-seeded Tsugumi Sakurai of Japan in the semifinal.
Earlier on Thursday, Aman Sehrwat secured a 10-0 win over North Macedonia’s Vladimir Egorov to advance to the quarterfinal of the men’s 57kg.
