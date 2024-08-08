Harmanpreet, Sreejesh shine as India beats Spain 2-1 to win historic bronze at Paris 2024 Olympics

India had broken a four-decade-long jinx, winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. After three years, it underscored its status as an elite outfit in world hockey emphatically in Paris by securing its consecutive bronze medal in the Olympics at the historic Yves du Manoir Stadium here on Thursday.

In captivating action under the hot afternoon sun, India, which switched to coach Craig Fulton only three months prior to the Asian Games last year and adapted quickly to a defence-first style, rallied to pip a never-say-die Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match.

It last won back-to-back Olympic medals way back in 1972 in Munich.

India’s fourth bronze and 13th Olympic medal was a fitting farewell for PR Sreejesh, who closed his glorious two-decade-long international career, serving India with distinction, and deserved every bit of the dream swansong.

The intent of the Indian side was clear from the beginning and the team, which improved leaps and bounds through the tournament, sustained it and realised its potential.

With the midfielders staying busy and creating moves, the two teams tested each other’s defence and came out unscathed in the opening quarter.

However, the second period was action-packed, with Spain showing more urgency to raid the Indian citadel from both sides

It drew first blood when Pepe Clapes was tackled inside the Indian circle resulting in a penalty stroke. Captain Marc Miralles shot to the top right corner to beat Sreejesh thoroughly.

Miralles celebrates scoring Spain’s lone goal during the Men’s Bronze Medal match between India and Spain at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain earned three penalty corners, but India rode on rusher Amit Rohidas’ return to keep its post safe. Spain nearly doubled its lead when Clapes sent in a cross from the left but Borja Lacalle could not connect it in front of the goal.

Following some end-to-end action, India regained control to secure two short corners and Harmanpreet Singh’s fast and low drag-flick helped his team draw parity at the stroke of half-time.

India went into the lead early in the penultimate quarter. It was Harmanpreet’s brilliant penalty corner conversion that fetched his team the second goal.

The drag-flicker delayed his shot a bit and used his wrists to find a hole in the Spaniard’s defence, on goalkeeper Luis Calzado’s right, along the carpet.

In several instances, the Indians exhibited beautiful coordination to pick up three more short corners, while Spain got two more through its industrious players.

The Indian defenders’ composed approach, clean tackling and quick clearance not only helped the team win key moments but also saved plenty of penalty corners.

Spain removed its keeper Calzado with three minutes left on the clock and the team got four successive shot corners in the 59th minute, but the determination and skills of its defenders, under the leadership of the valiant Sreejesh, made the Indian wall impregnable.

The committed Indian fans broke into celebrations as the players stacked over a grounded Sreejesh paid their tribute to the legendary ‘God of Indian hockey.”