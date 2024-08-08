MagazineBuy Print

India vs Spain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match: IND 0-1 ESP, India trails as Miralles scores for Spain via penalty stroke- match updates

India vs Spain LIVE Score: Catch the score, updates and highlights from the IND vs ESP bronze medal hockey match at the Paris Olympics being played at the Yves Du Manoir Stadium.

Updated : Aug 08, 2024 18:01 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE updates of the India vs Spain men’s hockey bronze medal match at the Yves Du Manoir Stadium.

SECOND QUARTER

  • August 08, 2024 18:00
    20’ PENALTY CORNER FOR SPAIN

    Spain gain ball possession, which leads to a penalty corner courtesy Menini. 

  • August 08, 2024 17:57
    18’ PENALTY STROKE!!!! SPAIN GOAL!

    Manpreet tackles Clapes inside its striking D, leading to a penalty stroke. It’s the Spanish captain Marc Miralles, who takes the stroke scores to Sreejesh’s right hand top corner and SPAIN LEADS! 

  • August 08, 2024 17:55
    18’

    Amit to Rakumar, who tries to keep the ball under control but Vilallonga tackles him out. 

  • August 08, 2024 17:53
    16’

    India with a push back as an aerial ball is passed near the half-way line.

  • August 08, 2024 17:49
    15’ FIRST QUARTER ENDS!!!

    The first quarter ends with the Indian pushing the ball off its striking circle in an attempt for a counter, but the hooter is sounded with no teams scoring.

  • August 08, 2024 17:47
    14’

    Jarmanpreet and Raj Kumar combine near the Spanish circle but is not capitalised as the Spanish defence appears to be strong. 

  • August 08, 2024 17:46
    12’

    Menini up against Hardik, who sends the ball away when near the corner of the Indian striking circle.

  • August 08, 2024 17:44
    11’

    Sumit has also injured himself with the Spanish defence tackling him.

  • August 08, 2024 17:42
    9’

    Basterra keep the Indian on their toes as Sreejesh manages to save an attempt near the post.

  • August 08, 2024 17:40
    8’ MANPREET AND GURJANT INJURED

    Manpreet injured near the circle, while Gurjant is hit on his head with the ball near the goalpost with a Harmanpreet assist.

  • August 08, 2024 17:37
    6’ SUKHJEET MISSES

    Hardik sends an assist to Sukhjeet, who misses as the ball goes wide. India start with attacking play.

  • August 08, 2024 17:35
    4’

    Menini spins off the Indian attackers to find gap towards the Indian D with an aim of a counter-attack.

  • August 08, 2024 17:33
    2’

    Bonastre is injured after being tackled by Harmanpreet near the Indian circle, as the Indian takes the ball away from the circle.

  • August 08, 2024 17:32
    2’

    Hardik’s dangerous ball play and tackle ensures a free hit for Spain.

  • August 08, 2024 17:31
    1’

    India starts the proceeding with a push back. However, the ball is handed over to Spain down the right flank with a careless pass.

  • August 08, 2024 17:26
    The teams take field!!!

    India’s anthem is played followed by Spain as the teams enter the field. Emotions are on rise with Sreejesh competing in his international game.

  • August 08, 2024 17:22
    India vs Spain at the Olympics

    Played- 10

    Won- 7

    Lost- 1

    Draw- 2

  • August 08, 2024 17:21
    P. R. Sreejesh given ‘God of Indian Modern Hockey’ title by HI ahead of last game

    Paris 2024 Olympics: P. R. Sreejesh given ‘God of Indian Modern Hockey’ title by HI ahead of last game

    Indian men’s hockey goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh was given the title of the ‘God of Indian Modern Hockey’ by Hockey India ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics bronze medal match against Spain.

  • August 08, 2024 17:15
    Head-to-head record (Last five matches)

    India has won four times and lost a game in the last five encounters together against Spain. 

  • August 08, 2024 17:09
    When was the last time India faced Spain at the Olympic Games?

    Rupinder Pal Singh and Simranjeet Singh scored three goals between them as India beat Spain 3-0 in a men’s encounter at the Tokyo Olympics group stage match.

  • August 08, 2024 17:03
    Will Amit Rohidas play bronze medal match vs Spain after getting red card against Great Britain? -Here is all you need to know

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Amit Rohidas play bronze medal match vs Spain after getting red card against Great Britain?

    Amit Rohidas was sent off after the video umpire deemed he had hit a ’s face with his stick intentionally.

  • August 08, 2024 16:55
    PREVIEW by Y.B Sarangi

    The sting of the defeat to Germany in the keenly-fought semifinal must be hurting India. The new high it aimed for may have slipped away from its grip, but all is not lost for the Harmanpreet Singh-led team which meets a strong Spain in the bronze medal match of the men’s hockey event of the Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium on Thursday.

    India consistently lifted its game and performed better against tougher opponents, including Olympic champion Belgium and Australia in pool matches and Great Britain and World champion Germany in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

    The defeat to Germany was a setback to a long-standing dream, but India’s failure lies in not converting the opportunities that came its way. Given how lethal Harmanpreet is from penalty corners, opponents would constantly look to check him during the same. Thus, India would be wise in enhancing its accuracy to score more field goals.

    READ MORE HERE

  • August 08, 2024 16:55
    SPAIN’S STARTING XI

    Alejandro Alonso

    Jordi Bonastre

    Xavier Gispert

    Pepe Cunill

    Jose Maria Basterra

    Gerard Clapes

    Marc Reyne

    Marc Miralles

    Luis Calzado

    Joaquin Menini

    Ignacio Rodriguez

  • August 08, 2024 16:51
    When is India vs Spain, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 bronze medal match?

    The India vs Spain bronze medal match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be held on 8th August, Thursday from 5:30 PM IST at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

  • August 08, 2024 16:47
    DID YOU KNOW?

    PR Sreejesh will retire from international hockey after Paris Olympics 2024.

    Here is all you need to know about the same-

    PR Sreejesh to retire from international hockey after Paris Olympics 2024

    India’s PR Sreejesh is set to retire from international hockey after the Paris Olympics, starting later this month.

  • August 08, 2024 16:42
    INDIA’S STARTING XI

    Sreejesh PR

    Amit Rohidas 

    Harmanpreet Singh 

    Sumit 

    Sanjay 

    Shamsher Singh 

    Manpreet Singh 

    Hardik Singh 

    Abhishek 

    Sukhjeet Singh 

    Mandeep Singh 

  • August 08, 2024 16:36
    What happened the last time Indian men’s hockey team played in an Olympic bronze medal match?

    Paris 2024: What happened the last time Indian men’s hockey team played in an Olympic bronze medal match?

    As the Indian men’s hockey team lost to Germany 2-3 to qualify for the bronze medal match, here is all you need to know on what happened the last time the Indian team played in an Olympic bronze medal match.

  • August 08, 2024 16:30
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The live streaming for the India vs Spain men’s hockey bronze match will be available on JioCinema

    The match will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

