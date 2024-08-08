India vs Spain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match: IND 0-1 ESP, India trails as Miralles scores for Spain via penalty stroke- match updates

August 08, 2024 16:55

PREVIEW by Y.B Sarangi

The sting of the defeat to Germany in the keenly-fought semifinal must be hurting India. The new high it aimed for may have slipped away from its grip, but all is not lost for the Harmanpreet Singh-led team which meets a strong Spain in the bronze medal match of the men’s hockey event of the Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium on Thursday.

India consistently lifted its game and performed better against tougher opponents, including Olympic champion Belgium and Australia in pool matches and Great Britain and World champion Germany in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

The defeat to Germany was a setback to a long-standing dream, but India’s failure lies in not converting the opportunities that came its way. Given how lethal Harmanpreet is from penalty corners, opponents would constantly look to check him during the same. Thus, India would be wise in enhancing its accuracy to score more field goals.

