India vs Spain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match: IND 0-1 ESP, India trails as Miralles scores for Spain via penalty stroke- match updates

- August 08, 2024 18:0020’ PENALTY CORNER FOR SPAIN
Spain gain ball possession, which leads to a penalty corner courtesy Menini.
- August 08, 2024 17:5718’ PENALTY STROKE!!!! SPAIN GOAL!
Manpreet tackles Clapes inside its striking D, leading to a penalty stroke. It’s the Spanish captain Marc Miralles, who takes the stroke scores to Sreejesh’s right hand top corner and SPAIN LEADS!
- August 08, 2024 17:5518’
Amit to Rakumar, who tries to keep the ball under control but Vilallonga tackles him out.
- August 08, 2024 17:5316’
India with a push back as an aerial ball is passed near the half-way line.
- August 08, 2024 17:4915’ FIRST QUARTER ENDS!!!
The first quarter ends with the Indian pushing the ball off its striking circle in an attempt for a counter, but the hooter is sounded with no teams scoring.
- August 08, 2024 17:4714’
Jarmanpreet and Raj Kumar combine near the Spanish circle but is not capitalised as the Spanish defence appears to be strong.
- August 08, 2024 17:4612’
Menini up against Hardik, who sends the ball away when near the corner of the Indian striking circle.
- August 08, 2024 17:4411’
Sumit has also injured himself with the Spanish defence tackling him.
- August 08, 2024 17:429’
Basterra keep the Indian on their toes as Sreejesh manages to save an attempt near the post.
- August 08, 2024 17:408’ MANPREET AND GURJANT INJURED
Manpreet injured near the circle, while Gurjant is hit on his head with the ball near the goalpost with a Harmanpreet assist.
- August 08, 2024 17:376’ SUKHJEET MISSES
Hardik sends an assist to Sukhjeet, who misses as the ball goes wide. India start with attacking play.
- August 08, 2024 17:354’
Menini spins off the Indian attackers to find gap towards the Indian D with an aim of a counter-attack.
- August 08, 2024 17:332’
Bonastre is injured after being tackled by Harmanpreet near the Indian circle, as the Indian takes the ball away from the circle.
- August 08, 2024 17:322’
Hardik’s dangerous ball play and tackle ensures a free hit for Spain.
- August 08, 2024 17:311’
India starts the proceeding with a push back. However, the ball is handed over to Spain down the right flank with a careless pass.
- August 08, 2024 17:26The teams take field!!!
India’s anthem is played followed by Spain as the teams enter the field. Emotions are on rise with Sreejesh competing in his international game.
- August 08, 2024 17:22India vs Spain at the Olympics
Played- 10
Won- 7
Lost- 1
Draw- 2
- August 08, 2024 17:21P. R. Sreejesh given ‘God of Indian Modern Hockey’ title by HI ahead of last game
- August 08, 2024 17:15Head-to-head record (Last five matches)
India has won four times and lost a game in the last five encounters together against Spain.
- August 08, 2024 17:09When was the last time India faced Spain at the Olympic Games?
Rupinder Pal Singh and Simranjeet Singh scored three goals between them as India beat Spain 3-0 in a men’s encounter at the Tokyo Olympics group stage match.
- August 08, 2024 17:03Will Amit Rohidas play bronze medal match vs Spain after getting red card against Great Britain? -Here is all you need to know
- August 08, 2024 16:55PREVIEW by Y.B Sarangi
The sting of the defeat to Germany in the keenly-fought semifinal must be hurting India. The new high it aimed for may have slipped away from its grip, but all is not lost for the Harmanpreet Singh-led team which meets a strong Spain in the bronze medal match of the men’s hockey event of the Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium on Thursday.
India consistently lifted its game and performed better against tougher opponents, including Olympic champion Belgium and Australia in pool matches and Great Britain and World champion Germany in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.
The defeat to Germany was a setback to a long-standing dream, but India’s failure lies in not converting the opportunities that came its way. Given how lethal Harmanpreet is from penalty corners, opponents would constantly look to check him during the same. Thus, India would be wise in enhancing its accuracy to score more field goals.
- August 08, 2024 16:55SPAIN’S STARTING XI
Alejandro Alonso
Jordi Bonastre
Xavier Gispert
Pepe Cunill
Jose Maria Basterra
Gerard Clapes
Marc Reyne
Marc Miralles
Luis Calzado
Joaquin Menini
Ignacio Rodriguez
- August 08, 2024 16:51When is India vs Spain, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 bronze medal match?
The India vs Spain bronze medal match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be held on 8th August, Thursday from 5:30 PM IST at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.
- August 08, 2024 16:47DID YOU KNOW?
PR Sreejesh will retire from international hockey after Paris Olympics 2024.
- August 08, 2024 16:42INDIA’S STARTING XI
Sreejesh PR
Amit Rohidas
Harmanpreet Singh
Sumit
Sanjay
Shamsher Singh
Manpreet Singh
Hardik Singh
Abhishek
Sukhjeet Singh
Mandeep Singh
- August 08, 2024 16:36What happened the last time Indian men’s hockey team played in an Olympic bronze medal match?
Paris 2024: What happened the last time Indian men’s hockey team played in an Olympic bronze medal match?
As the Indian men’s hockey team lost to Germany 2-3 to qualify for the bronze medal match, here is all you need to know on what happened the last time the Indian team played in an Olympic bronze medal match.
- August 08, 2024 16:30LIVE STREAMING INFO
The live streaming for the India vs Spain men’s hockey bronze match will be available on JioCinema.
The match will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
