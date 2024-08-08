Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s hockey team wins consecutive Olympic Games medals for first time since 1972

The Indian men’s hockey team won back-top-back medals in the Olympics games for the first time since 1972 after the 2-1 win over Spain in the bronze medal match of the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Yves de Manoir Stadium on Thursday.

The previous instance of the men’s team winning medals in consecutive Olympic games was at Mexico City 1968 and Munich 1972 where it won bronze on both occassions.

India had won the bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 after a 5-4 win over Germany after losing the semifinal encounter against Belgium.

In the 2024 Olympics, India stumbled 2-3 against Germany in the semifinal on August 6, ending its pursuit for a first hockey gold medal since 1980.