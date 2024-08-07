MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 13: Indians in action — August 8 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

On August 8, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as golf, wrestling, athletics and hockey.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 21:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra in action.
Neeraj Chopra in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

On August 8, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as golf, wrestling, athletics and hockey.

Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be gunning for gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw Final, while the Indian men’s hockey team will be eyeing a bronze medal in its third-place match against Spain.

INDIANS IN ACTION - AUGUST 8
12:30 - Golf - Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2 - Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok
14:05 - Athletics - Women’s 100m Hurdles Repechage Round - Jyothi Yarraji
14:30 - Wrestling - Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Aman Sehrawat
Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Final - Aman Sehrawat (Subject to qualification)
14:30 - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Anshu Malik
Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Final - Anshu Malik (Subject to qualification)
17:30 - Hockey - Men’s Bronze Medal Match - India vs Spain
21:45 - Wrestling - Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinal - Aman Sehrawat (Subject to qualification)
Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinal - Anshu Malik (Subject to qualification)
23:55 - Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra

