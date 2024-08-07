Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 13: Indians in action — August 8 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

On August 8, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as golf, wrestling, athletics and hockey.

Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be gunning for gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw Final, while the Indian men’s hockey team will be eyeing a bronze medal in its third-place match against Spain.