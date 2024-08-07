The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.
The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
On August 8, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as golf, wrestling, athletics and hockey.
Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be gunning for gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw Final, while the Indian men’s hockey team will be eyeing a bronze medal in its third-place match against Spain.
INDIANS IN ACTION - AUGUST 8
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 13: Indians in action — August 8 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
- EBFC 3-1 DHFC, Durand Cup 2024 Highlights: East Bengal gets consecutive win after beating Downtown Heroes
- Paris Olympics: When a wretched 100 grams, not a competitor, beat Vinesh Phogat and crushed the dreams of a lifetime
- Avinash Sable in men’s 3000m steeplechase at Paris 2024: Previous Olympic medal timings, season best of top contenders
- Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable’s steeplechase final at 1:13 AM IST; Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel in action in triple jump qualification
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE