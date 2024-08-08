Vinesh Phogat LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal expected soon; Will Vinesh get joint-silver?

August 08, 2024 17:47

Know more about the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

CAS office is located within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement of Paris and will operate till August 11.

The ad-hoc panel shall give a decision within 24 hours of the lodging of the application. In exceptional cases, this time limit may be extended by the President of the ad hoc Division if circumstances so require.

President: Mr Michael Lenard, USA

Co-President: Dr Elisabeth Steiner, Austria

Co-President: Ms Carole Malinvaud, France

Arbitrators present in Paris (in alphabetical order):

Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC, Australia

Carine Dupeyron, France

Laila El Shentenawi, Egypt

Dr Hamid Gharavi, France/Iran

Lars Hilliger, Denmark

Prof. LU Song, China

Roberto Moreno, Paraguay

Prof. Philippe Sands KC, UK/France/Mauritius

Kristen Thorsness, USA

Raphaëlle Favre Schnyder, Switzerland

Dr Heiner Kahlert, Germany

Dr Leanne O’Leary, UK/New Zealand