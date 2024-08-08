MagazineBuy Print

Vinesh Phogat LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal expected soon; Will Vinesh get joint-silver?

Vinesh Phogat, Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE: Catch all the live updates of the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to award her joint-silver medal.

Updated : Aug 08, 2024 17:59 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to award her joint silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday, August 8.

  • August 08, 2024 17:47
    Know more about the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

    CAS office is located within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement of Paris and will operate till August 11.

    The ad-hoc panel shall give a decision within 24 hours of the lodging of the application. In exceptional cases, this time limit may be extended by the President of the ad hoc Division if circumstances so require.

    The Ad Hoc Division comprises the following:

    President: Mr Michael Lenard, USA

    Co-President: Dr Elisabeth Steiner, Austria

    Co-President: Ms Carole Malinvaud, France

    Arbitrators present in Paris (in alphabetical order):

    Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC, Australia

    Carine Dupeyron, France

    Laila El Shentenawi, Egypt

    Dr Hamid Gharavi, France/Iran

    Lars Hilliger, Denmark

    Prof. LU Song, China

    Roberto Moreno, Paraguay

    Prof. Philippe Sands KC, UK/France/Mauritius

    Kristen Thorsness, USA

    Available remotely:

    Raphaëlle Favre Schnyder, Switzerland

    Dr Heiner Kahlert, Germany

    Dr Leanne O’Leary, UK/New Zealand

  • August 08, 2024 17:33
    Earlier today Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling after the Paris 2024 ordeal

    ​​

    Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling after weight-based disqualification from Paris Olympics

    Vinesh Phogat retirement: The Indian wrestler has announced her decision to quit the sport after her disqualification from the 50kg gold medal bout after failing weigh-in.

    ​​

  • August 08, 2024 17:24
    UWW President Nenad Lalovic on Vinesh Phogat
  • August 08, 2024 17:12
    Here is all you need to know about the CAS ad-hoc committee which will give the verdict:

    All you need to know about CAS ad-hoc committee at Paris Olympics set to give verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against disqualification

    Here is all you need to know about the CAS ad-hoc committee which will give the verdict on indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against disqualification from Paris 2024 Olympics for missing weight before her 50kg final.

  • August 08, 2024 17:12
    Vinesh’s appeal to Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

    Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday filed an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after her disqualification from the Women’s Freestyle 50kg final at the Paris Olympics.

    Vinesh reportedly appealed to be reinstated for the gold medal bout but has since asked for a joint silver medal to be awarded to her.

  • August 08, 2024 17:06
    Welcome

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict (CAS) on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to reinstate the Paris 2024 Olympics silver medal on Thursday, August 8. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from CAS’ Paris office. 

