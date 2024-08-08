Vinesh Phogat LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal expected soon; Will Vinesh get joint-silver?

- August 08, 2024 17:47Know more about the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)
CAS office is located within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement of Paris and will operate till August 11.
The ad-hoc panel shall give a decision within 24 hours of the lodging of the application. In exceptional cases, this time limit may be extended by the President of the ad hoc Division if circumstances so require.The Ad Hoc Division comprises the following:
President: Mr Michael Lenard, USA
Co-President: Dr Elisabeth Steiner, Austria
Co-President: Ms Carole Malinvaud, France
Arbitrators present in Paris (in alphabetical order):
Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC, Australia
Carine Dupeyron, France
Laila El Shentenawi, Egypt
Dr Hamid Gharavi, France/Iran
Lars Hilliger, Denmark
Prof. LU Song, China
Roberto Moreno, Paraguay
Prof. Philippe Sands KC, UK/France/Mauritius
Kristen Thorsness, USAAvailable remotely:
Raphaëlle Favre Schnyder, Switzerland
Dr Heiner Kahlert, Germany
Dr Leanne O’Leary, UK/New Zealand
Here is all you need to know about the CAS ad-hoc committee which will give the verdict on indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against disqualification from Paris 2024 Olympics for missing weight before her 50kg final.
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday filed an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after her disqualification from the Women’s Freestyle 50kg final at the Paris Olympics.
Vinesh reportedly appealed to be reinstated for the gold medal bout but has since asked for a joint silver medal to be awarded to her.
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict (CAS) on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to reinstate the Paris 2024 Olympics silver medal on Thursday, August 8.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from CAS’ Paris office.
