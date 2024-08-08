MagazineBuy Print

Aman Sehrawat loses 57kg semifinal to Japan’s Higuchi; to compete in bronze-medal bout

Aman Sehrawat lost 0-10 by technical superiority to Japan’s Rei Higuchi and will play the bronze-medal match.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 21:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rei Higuchi of Japan in action against Aman Sehrawat.
Rei Higuchi of Japan in action against Aman Sehrawat. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Rei Higuchi of Japan in action against Aman Sehrawat. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Aman Sehrawat lost his men’s 57kg wrestling semifinal to Japan’s Rei Higuchi 10-0 at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. He will now contest in the bronze-medal match against Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev on Friday.

The first-seed from Japan ended the bout by technical superiority inside the first three minutes.

Aman had beaten North Macedonia’s Vladimir Egorov by a 10-0 margin in his round of 16 bout earlier in the day before registering a 12-0 technical superiority win over Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakanov in the quarterfinal.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Ravi Kumar Dahiya had won a silver medal in the same weight class. Aman defeated Ravi at the national selection trials for the Olympic qualifiers, and eventually booked a Paris 2024 quota.

