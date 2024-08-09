LIVE reactions: Neeraj Chopra wins Javelin Throw silver, Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan clinches gold

The men’s Javelin Throw final at the Paris 2024 Olympics saw Arshad Nadeem throw a record 92.97 metres to win Pakistan’s first-ever individual gold medal, at the State de France in Paris on Thursday.
India’s Neeraj Chopra, who had entered the competition as the defending champion, won silver with his season’s best throw of 89.45 metres.
