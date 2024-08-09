MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LIVE reactions: Neeraj Chopra wins Javelin Throw silver, Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan clinches gold

India’s Neeraj Chopra, who had entered the competition as the defending champion, won silver with his season’s best throw of 89.45 metres.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 02:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Silver medallist India’s Neeraj Chopra and Gold medallist Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem celebrate after the men’s javelin throw final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Silver medallist India’s Neeraj Chopra and Gold medallist Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem celebrate after the men’s javelin throw final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Silver medallist India’s Neeraj Chopra and Gold medallist Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem celebrate after the men’s javelin throw final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI

The men’s Javelin Throw final at the Paris 2024 Olympics saw Arshad Nadeem throw a record 92.97 metres to win Pakistan’s first-ever individual gold medal, at the State de France in Paris on Thursday.

India’s Neeraj Chopra, who had entered the competition as the defending champion, won silver with his season’s best throw of 89.45 metres.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Neeraj Chopra /

Arshad Nadeem

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra Highlights, Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Arshad Nadeem takes gold with new Olympic Record, Neeraj Chopra wins silver with 89.45m
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 14: Indians in action — August 9 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Highlights, August 8, Day 13: Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold with Olympic Record, Neeraj Chopra settles for silver; India wins bronze in men’s hockey
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA rally to beat Serbia, reach Olympic men’s basketball final
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 8; men’s hockey team wins bronze, Neeraj Chopra bags javelin silver
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA rally to beat Serbia, reach Olympic men’s basketball final
    Reuters
  2. LIVE reactions: Neeraj Chopra wins Javelin Throw silver, Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan clinches gold
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to CAS: Full details of IOA’s submission before hearing
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Holloway finally adds elusive Games gold
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: How many throws in the men’s javelin final were better than Neeraj Chopra’s Tokyo 2020 gold medal mark?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra Highlights, Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Arshad Nadeem takes gold with new Olympic Record, Neeraj Chopra wins silver with 89.45m
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 14: Indians in action — August 9 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Highlights, August 8, Day 13: Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold with Olympic Record, Neeraj Chopra settles for silver; India wins bronze in men’s hockey
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA rally to beat Serbia, reach Olympic men’s basketball final
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 8; men’s hockey team wins bronze, Neeraj Chopra bags javelin silver
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment