Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem threw a monstrous 92.97m throw to win gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
In the Tokyo Olympics, India’s Neeraj Chopra had to throw only 87.58m to win gold. In Paris, a far more evenly competitive field, for the most part, saw multiple efforts that bettered Tokyo’s gold medal-winning mark.
At the Stade de France on Thursday, eight throws were better than Neeraj’s 87.58m mark with Arshad beating it thrice. Interestingly, Arshad’s top two throws — 92.97m and
Here’s a breakdown:
Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal throw at the Tokyo Olympics - 87.58
Top throws of Paris 2024 Olympics Javelin Throw Final
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics: World Record-breaking McLaughlin-Levrone seals Olympic double
- Paris 2024 Olympics: How many throws in the men’s javelin final were better than Neeraj Chopra’s Tokyo 2020 gold medal mark?
- Paris Olympics 2024 in pictures: Neeraj wins javelin silver; Arshad breaks record to clinch gold
- Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to CAS: Full details of IOA’s submission before hearing
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone wins women’s 400m hurdles gold with World Record
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE