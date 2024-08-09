MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: How many throws in the men’s javelin final were better than Neeraj Chopra’s Tokyo 2020 gold medal mark?

Here’s the breakdown of h ow many throws in the men’s javelin final were better than Neeraj Chopra’s Tokyo 2020 gold medal mark.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 01:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem in action during the Paris 2024 Olympics final.
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in action during the Paris 2024 Olympics final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem in action during the Paris 2024 Olympics final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem threw a monstrous 92.97m throw to win gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the Tokyo Olympics, India’s Neeraj Chopra had to throw only 87.58m to win gold. In Paris, a far more evenly competitive field, for the most part, saw multiple efforts that bettered Tokyo’s gold medal-winning mark.

FILE PHOTO: India’s Neeraj Chopra after winning Tokyo 2024 Olympics.
FILE PHOTO: India's Neeraj Chopra after winning Tokyo 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Neeraj Chopra after winning Tokyo 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI

At the Stade de France on Thursday, eight throws were better than Neeraj’s 87.58m mark with Arshad beating it thrice. Interestingly, Arshad’s top two throws — 92.97m and

Here’s a breakdown:

Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal throw at the Tokyo Olympics - 87.58

Top throws of Paris 2024 Olympics Javelin Throw Final
1. Pakistan - Arshad Nadeem - 92.97m
2. Pakistan - Arshad Nadeem - 91.79m
3. India - Neeraj Chopra - 89.45m
4. Pakistan - Arshad Nadeem - 88.72m
5. Grenada - Anderson Peters - 88.54m
6. Czechia - Jakub Vadlejch - 88.50m
7. Grenada - Anderson Peters - 87.87m
8. Kenya - Julius Yego - 87.72m

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
