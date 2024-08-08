August 08, 2024 21:56

HOW DOES THE JAVELIN THROW FINAL WORK?

A total of 12 athletes will take part in the final by virtue of having finished in the top six of their groups in the qualification.

Czechia’s Jakub Vadlejch, Germany’s Julian Weber and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem are expected to be some of Chopra’s biggest rivals for the gold medal.

How many throws does each athlete get?

The final consists of six rounds of one throw each. After the end of these six rounds, the athlete with the longest valid throw is declared as the winner.

Is there any elimination involved?

There is an elimination aspect involved. At the end of the first three rounds, the best throws of all the athletes are ranked, and the bottom four are eliminated.

The remaining eight athletes will compete over three more rounds. However, scores from the first three rounds are still considered for ranking.

What happens if there is a tie?

In the case of a tie, the athlete with a better second-best throw is given the higher position.