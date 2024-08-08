MagazineBuy Print

Live

Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates, Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s Olympic gold medallist to target podium, 90m mark

Paris 2024, javelin throw final in athletics live score updates: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be in action on August 8.

Updated : Aug 08, 2024 23:05 IST

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra will be a strong favourite to win the gold medal in men's javelin throw at the Olympics.
Neeraj Chopra will be a strong favourite to win the gold medal in men’s javelin throw at the Olympics.
Neeraj Chopra will be a strong favourite to win the gold medal in men’s javelin throw at the Olympics.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the men’s javelin throw event in athletics from the Paris 2024 Olympics. This is Santadeep Dey taking you through the action.

  • August 08, 2024 23:00
    LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT NEERAJ’S KEY COMPETITORS TONIGHT...

    Arshad Nadeem - Pakistan

    Nadeem gave Neeraj stiff competition in the past at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. 

    Nadeem finished fifth in Tokyo, and though he does not have a world rank, he comes into the Olympics with a personal best of 90.18m and a season best of 84.21m.

    The 27-year-old registered a season-best 86.59m on his first throw to qualify for the final.

    Paris_Olympics_Athletics_44359.jpg

    (Photo Credit: AP)

  • August 08, 2024 22:42
    FULL LIST OF THROWS SINCE NEERAJ’S TOKYO GOLD MEDAL, BEST PERFORMANCES AND YEAR-WISE PROGRESSION

    Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of throws since Tokyo gold, best performances, year-wise progression

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Before the javelin final on Thursday, Sportstar tracks all the throws Neeraj Chopra has made since his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

  • August 08, 2024 22:33
    NEERAJ’S THROWS ON A LINE CHART SINCE TOKYO 2020

    WhatsApp Image 2024-08-08 at 22.00.39 (1).jpeg

  • August 08, 2024 22:15
    WHAT ARE NEERAJ CHOPRA’S TOP 5 THROWS?
    • 89.94m - Diamond League, Stockholm
    • 89.34m - Paris Olympics (Qualification)
    • 89.30m - Paavo Nurmi Games
    • 89.08m - Diamond League, Lausanne
    • 88.88m - Asian Games, Hangzhou
  • August 08, 2024 21:56
    HOW DOES THE JAVELIN THROW FINAL WORK?

    A total of 12 athletes will take part in the final by virtue of having finished in the top six of their groups in the qualification. 

    Czechia’s Jakub Vadlejch, Germany’s Julian Weber and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem are expected to be some of Chopra’s biggest rivals for the gold medal.

    How many throws does each athlete get?

    The final consists of six rounds of one throw each. After the end of these six rounds, the athlete with the longest valid throw is declared as the winner.

    Is there any elimination involved?

    There is an elimination aspect involved. At the end of the first three rounds, the best throws of all the athletes are ranked, and the bottom four are eliminated. 

    The remaining eight athletes will compete over three more rounds. However, scores from the first three rounds are still considered for ranking.

    What happens if there is a tie?

    In the case of a tie, the athlete with a better second-best throw is given the higher position. 

  • August 08, 2024 21:49
    WHEN IS THE NEERAJ CHOPRA JAVELIN THROW FINAL HAPPENING?

    Neeraj’s event is set to start at 11:55PM IST.

  • August 08, 2024 21:43
    WHERE IS THE NEERAJ CHOPRA JAVELIN THROW FINAL HAPPENING?

    Neeraj’s event will take place at the Stade de France - the country’s largest stadium. 

    Built in Saint-Denis, the venue was designed by architects Macary, Zublena, Regembal and Costantini for the 1998 Football World Cup.

  • August 08, 2024 21:36
    HELLO!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the javelin throw final. Neeraj Chopra, defending Olympic champion, will be the only Indian in action in the event.

    On Tuesday, Neeraj made a qualification throw of 89.34m in Paris, much higher than the automatic mark of 84.00m, to advance to the final and raised hopes of securing back-to-back first-place finishes at the Summer Games.

Neeraj Chopra /

Athletics /

Paris 2024 Olympics

