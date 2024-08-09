MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win track-and-field medals in consecutive Olympics

Neeraj Chopra became the first track-and-field athlete from India to win medals in consecutive Olympics when be secured a X at the 2024 Paris Olympics in France, on Thursday.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 01:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Neeraj Chopra reacts during the Men’s javelin throw at the 2024 Olympics, in Paris, France.
India’s Neeraj Chopra reacts during the Men’s javelin throw at the 2024 Olympics, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Neeraj Chopra reacts during the Men’s javelin throw at the 2024 Olympics, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: PTI

Neeraj Chopra became the first track-and-field athlete from India to win medals in consecutive Olympics when be secured a silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics in France, on Thursday.

Neeraj, who had become the first Indian to ever win gold in track-and-field in the last edition of the Olympic Games, turned over another chapter of history, throwing his season-best of 89.45m at the French capital.

He became the third Indian to win medals in consecutive Olympics, after Sushil Kumar and P. V. Sindhu, and the first in track-and-field, also becoming the fifth Indian with multiple individual medals in the Games.

INDIANS TO HAVE WON MULTIPLE INDIVIDUAL MEDALS IN OLYMPICS

  • Neeraj Chopra: 2024 Silver, 2020 Gold - Athletics
  • Norman Pritchard: 1900 (both silver medals in the same edition) - Athletics
  • Manu Bhaker: 2024 (both bronze medals in the same edition) - Shooting
  • Sushil Kumar: 2008 Bronze, 2012 Silver - Wrestling
  • P. V. Sindhu: 2016 Silver, 2020 Bronze - Badminton

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS OLYMPICS

Related Topics

Neeraj Chopra /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra at Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Real-time updates of his throws at Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj Chopra Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13: Tebogo shocks Lyles to win 200m gold; Nadeem registers OR in Men’s javelin final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates, Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem crushes the Olympic Record with a 92.97m throw, Neeraj Chopra of India takes silver with 89.45m
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Arshad Nadeem becomes first gold medallist in track-and-field from Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra wins silver in javelin throw at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Arshad Nadeem becomes first gold medallist in track-and-field from Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj Chopra wins silver in javelin throw at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan, who beat Neeraj Chopra to win gold at Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win track-and-field medals in consecutive Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. What is the World Record in Javelin Throw and where does Nadeem rank after 92.97m Olympic Record at Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra at Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Real-time updates of his throws at Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj Chopra Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13: Tebogo shocks Lyles to win 200m gold; Nadeem registers OR in Men’s javelin final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates, Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem crushes the Olympic Record with a 92.97m throw, Neeraj Chopra of India takes silver with 89.45m
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Arshad Nadeem becomes first gold medallist in track-and-field from Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra wins silver in javelin throw at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment