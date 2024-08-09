Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win track-and-field medals in consecutive Olympics

Neeraj Chopra became the first track-and-field athlete from India to win medals in consecutive Olympics when be secured a silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics in France, on Thursday.

Neeraj, who had become the first Indian to ever win gold in track-and-field in the last edition of the Olympic Games, turned over another chapter of history, throwing his season-best of 89.45m at the French capital.

He became the third Indian to win medals in consecutive Olympics, after Sushil Kumar and P. V. Sindhu, and the first in track-and-field, also becoming the fifth Indian with multiple individual medals in the Games.

INDIANS TO HAVE WON MULTIPLE INDIVIDUAL MEDALS IN OLYMPICS

Neeraj Chopra: 2024 Silver, 2020 Gold - Athletics

Norman Pritchard: 1900 (both silver medals in the same edition) - Athletics

Manu Bhaker: 2024 (both bronze medals in the same edition) - Shooting

Sushil Kumar: 2008 Bronze, 2012 Silver - Wrestling

P. V. Sindhu: 2016 Silver, 2020 Bronze - Badminton

