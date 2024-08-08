Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of throws since Tokyo gold, best performances, year-wise progression

Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men’s javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, trying to defend his Olympic title.
The 26-year-old had landed the javelin at a distance of 87.58m at the Tokyo Olympics to become the first Indian to medal in a track and field event at the Summer Games.
On Tuesday, Neeraj made a qualification throw of 89.34m in Paris, much higher than the automatic mark of 84.00m, to advance to the final and raised hopes of securing back-to-back first-place finishes at the Olympics.
Before the final on Thursday, Sportstar tracks all the throws Neeraj Chopra has made since his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics:
|Year
|Event
|Position
|Throw 1
|Throw 2
|Throw 3
|Throw 4
|Throw 5
|Throw 6
|2022
|Paavo Nurmi Games, Finland
|2nd
|86.92
|89.30
|X
|X
|X
|85.85
|2022
|Kuortane Games, Finland
|1st
|86.69
|X
|X
|-
|-
|-
|2022
|Stockholm Diamond League
|2nd
|89.94
|84.37
|87.46
|84.77
|86.67
|86.84
|2022
|World Championships, Eugen (Q)
|-
|88.39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2022
|World Championships, Eugene
|2nd
|X
|82.39
|86.37
|88.13
|-
|-
|2022
|Lausanne Diamond League
|1st
|89.08
|85.18
|-
|X
|-
|80.04
|2022
|Diamond League Final, Zurich
|1st
|X
|88.44
|88.00
|86.11
|87.00
|83.60
|2023
|Diamond League, Doha
|1st
|88.67
|86.04
|85.47
|X
|84.37
|86.52
|2023
|Diamond League, Lausanne
|1st
|X
|83.52
|85.04
|X
|87.66
|84.15
|2023
|World Championships, Budapest (Q)
|-
|88.77
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2023
|World Championships, Budapest
|1st
|X
|88.17
|86.32
|86.64
|87.73
|83.96
|2023
|Diamond League, Zurich
|2nd
|80.79
|X
|X
|85.22
|X
|85.71
|2023
|Diamond League Final, Eugene
|2nd
|X
|83.80
|81.37
|X
|80.74
|80.90
|2023
|Asian Games
|1st
|82.38
|84.49
|X
|88.88
|80.80
|X
|2024
|Diamond League, Doha
|2nd
|X
|84.93m
|86.24m
|86.18m
|82.28m
|88.36m
|2024
|Federation Cup, Bhubaneswar
|1st
|82m
|X
|81.29m
|82.27m
|-
|-
|2024
|Paavo Nurmi Games, Finland
|1st
|83.62m
|83.45m
|85.97m
|82.21m
|X
|82.97m
What are Neeraj Chopra’s top 5 throws?
- 89.94m - Diamond League, Stockholm
- 89.34m - Paris Olympics (Qualification)
- 89.30m - Paavo Nurmi Games
- 89.08m - Diamond League, Lausanne
- 88.88m - Asian Games, Hangzhou
What are Neeraj Chopra’s year-wise best throws?
- 2023 - 88.88m at Asian Games, Hangzhou
- 2022 - 89.94m at Diamond League, Stockholm
- 2021 - 88.07m at Federation Cup, Patiala
- 2020 - 87.86m at ACNW League Meeting, Potchefstroom
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Spain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match: IND 2-1 ESP, Two minutes left, India leads 2-1 against Spain after third quarter- match updates
- Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of throws since Tokyo gold, best performances, year-wise progression
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: India leads Spain in bronze medal match; Aman Sehrawat through to semifinals of 57kg wrestling; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today
- Indian sports wrap, August 8: Shooting World Cup finals to take place in October
- Wrestler Vinesh Phogat retires - Career highlights in pictures: Medals, controversies, injuries and more
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE