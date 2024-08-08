MagazineBuy Print

Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of throws since Tokyo gold, best performances, year-wise progression

Before the javelin final on Thursday, Sportstar tracks all the throws Neeraj Chopra has made since his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 18:15 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra reacts after he qualifies in men’s Javelin throw final.
Neeraj Chopra reacts after he qualifies in men’s Javelin throw final. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra reacts after he qualifies in men’s Javelin throw final. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men’s javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, trying to defend his Olympic title.

The 26-year-old had landed the javelin at a distance of 87.58m at the Tokyo Olympics to become the first Indian to medal in a track and field event at the Summer Games.

On Tuesday, Neeraj made a qualification throw of 89.34m in Paris, much higher than the automatic mark of 84.00m, to advance to the final and raised hopes of securing back-to-back first-place finishes at the Olympics.

Before the final on Thursday, Sportstar tracks all the throws Neeraj Chopra has made since his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics:

Year Event Position Throw 1 Throw 2 Throw 3 Throw 4 Throw 5 Throw 6
2022 Paavo Nurmi Games, Finland 2nd 86.92 89.30 X X X 85.85
2022 Kuortane Games, Finland 1st 86.69 X X - - -
2022 Stockholm Diamond League 2nd 89.94 84.37 87.46 84.77 86.67 86.84
2022 World Championships, Eugen (Q) - 88.39 - - - - -
2022 World Championships, Eugene 2nd X 82.39 86.37 88.13 - -
2022 Lausanne Diamond League 1st 89.08 85.18 - X - 80.04
2022 Diamond League Final, Zurich 1st X 88.44 88.00 86.11 87.00 83.60
2023 Diamond League, Doha 1st 88.67 86.04 85.47 X 84.37 86.52
2023 Diamond League, Lausanne 1st X 83.52 85.04 X 87.66 84.15
2023 World Championships, Budapest (Q) - 88.77 - - - - -
2023 World Championships, Budapest 1st X 88.17 86.32 86.64 87.73 83.96
2023 Diamond League, Zurich 2nd 80.79 X X 85.22 X 85.71
2023 Diamond League Final, Eugene 2nd X 83.80 81.37 X 80.74 80.90
2023 Asian Games 1st 82.38 84.49 X 88.88 80.80 X
2024 Diamond League, Doha 2nd X 84.93m 86.24m 86.18m 82.28m 88.36m
2024 Federation Cup, Bhubaneswar 1st 82m X 81.29m 82.27m - -
2024 Paavo Nurmi Games, Finland 1st 83.62m 83.45m 85.97m 82.21m X 82.97m

What are Neeraj Chopra’s top 5 throws?

  • 89.94m - Diamond League, Stockholm
  • 89.34m - Paris Olympics (Qualification)
  • 89.30m - Paavo Nurmi Games
  • 89.08m - Diamond League, Lausanne
  • 88.88m - Asian Games, Hangzhou

What are Neeraj Chopra’s year-wise best throws?

  • 2023 - 88.88m at Asian Games, Hangzhou
  • 2022 - 89.94m at Diamond League, Stockholm
  • 2021 - 88.07m at Federation Cup, Patiala
  • 2020 - 87.86m at ACNW League Meeting, Potchefstroom

