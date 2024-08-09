Arshad Nadeem scripted history for Pakistan when he became the first track-and-field athlete from his country to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games, in Paris, on Thursday.

Nadeem threw a whopping 92.97m at the State de France at the French capital to become the first medallist from his country since 1992, when it won a bronze medal in men’s field hockey in Barcelona.

The throw was an Olympic record while he became only the fourth athlete to cross the 90m mark in men’s javelin throw at the Olympic Games.

Pakistan has won 10 medals at the Olympics so far, which comprise three gold and silver medals each and four bronze medals. Its last medal came at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, through its field hockey team.

Interestingly, all of Pakistan’s gold medals had come through field hockey and if Nadeem bags gold, it will be the first individual gold for his country so far.

Overall, Pakistan has only two individual medallists, in wrestling and boxing, with Muhammad Bashir winning the Bronze medal in 1960 while Hussain Shah won bronze at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS OLYMPICS

More to follow.