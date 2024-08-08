MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 14: Indians in action — August 9 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

On August 9, Indian athletes will be in action in the men’s and women’s 4x400m relay, and freestyle wrestling.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 21:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO:The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team members Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob pose for photos after qualifying for Paris Olympics at the World Athletics Relays in Nassau.
FILE PHOTO:The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team members Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob pose for photos after qualifying for Paris Olympics at the World Athletics Relays in Nassau. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO:The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team members Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob pose for photos after qualifying for Paris Olympics at the World Athletics Relays in Nassau. | Photo Credit: PTI

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

On August 9, Indian athletes will be in action in the men’s and women’s 4x400m relay, and freestyle wrestling.

INDIANS IN ACTION - AUGUST 9
14:10 - Athletics - Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1 - Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR
14:35 - Athletics - Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1 - Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh
21:45 - Wrestling - Men’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal Match - Aman Sehrawat vs Darian Toi Cruz (Puerto Rico)

