The United States erased a 17-point deficit to beat Nikola Jokic’s Serbia 95-91 on Thusday and reach the Olympic men’s basketball final.
The US team led by the NBA’s all-time leading scorer LeBron James and chasing a fifth straight Olympic title will face France, who toppled reigning World Cup champions Germany 73-69 in the other semi-final.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- Neeraj Chopra Highlights, Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Arshad Nadeem takes gold with new Olympic Record, Neeraj Chopra wins silver with 89.45m
- Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 14: Indians in action — August 9 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
- Paris 2024 Olympics Highlights, August 8, Day 13: Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold with Olympic Record, Neeraj Chopra settles for silver; India wins bronze in men’s hockey
- Paris 2024 Olympics: USA rally to beat Serbia, reach Olympic men’s basketball final
- Paris Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 8; men’s hockey team wins bronze, Neeraj Chopra bags javelin silver
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE