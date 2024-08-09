Paris 2024 Olympics: American Holloway finally adds elusive Games gold

American Grant Holloway finally added Olympic gold in the men’s 110-metres hurdles to his sizeable medal collection on Thursday, building a one-metre lead by the halfway point before cruising to victory.
The 26-year-old, who had claimed virtually every other title in an utterly dominant half decade including three world championship gold medals, clocked 12.99 seconds.
U.S. teammate Daniel Roberts lunged at the finish line before tumbling to the track in an effort that earned him silver in 13.09 seconds, beating Jamaica’s bronze medallist Rasheed Broadbell by three-thousandths of a second in a photo finish.
Holloway was surprisingly beaten by Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment at the Tokyo Olympics, and had downplayed talk that he desperately needed a victory in Paris.
