MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: American Davis-Woodhall wins women’s long jump gold

American Tara Davis-Woodhall soared to Olympic gold in the women’s long jump on Thursday, sealing victory with a gigantic fourth leap to improve on her silver medal performance at last year’s world championships.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 01:23 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tara Davis-Woodhall of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the Women’s Long Jump Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France.
Tara Davis-Woodhall of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the Women’s Long Jump Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tara Davis-Woodhall of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the Women’s Long Jump Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

American Tara Davis-Woodhall soared to Olympic gold in the women’s long jump on Thursday, sealing victory with a gigantic fourth leap to improve on her silver medal performance at last year’s world championships.

The 25-year-old posted 7.10 metres to take the title from Tokyo Olympic gold medallist and three-times world champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany who claimed silver with 6.98m.

American Jasmine Moore jumped 6.96m to secure bronze.

Davis-Woodhall had victory locked up before her final jump, choking back tears before her final sprint down the runway. She stood up briefly after landing, then fell back into the sand with a wide smile to the delight of the Stade de France crowd.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates, Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem crushes the Olympic Record to take gold with a 92.97m throw, Neeraj Chopra of India wins silver with 89.45m
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan becomes first to register two 90-metre throws in Olympics javelin final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra wins silver in javelin throw at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. What is Javelin Throw World Record and where does Nadeem rank after 92.97m Olympic Record at Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13: Nadeem wins Javelin Gold; Neeraj wins silver; Mclaughlin-Levrone sets new WR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Davis-Woodhall wins women’s long jump gold
    Reuters
  2. Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan becomes first to register two 90-metre throws in Olympics javelin final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Full list of Pakistan medal winners in Olympics history after Arshad Nadeem bags javelin gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Arshad Nadeem becomes first gold medallist in track-and-field from Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra wins silver in javelin throw at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates, Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem crushes the Olympic Record to take gold with a 92.97m throw, Neeraj Chopra of India wins silver with 89.45m
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan becomes first to register two 90-metre throws in Olympics javelin final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra wins silver in javelin throw at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. What is Javelin Throw World Record and where does Nadeem rank after 92.97m Olympic Record at Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13: Nadeem wins Javelin Gold; Neeraj wins silver; Mclaughlin-Levrone sets new WR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment