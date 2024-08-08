The Indian men’s hockey team won the bronze medal after beating Spain on Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Aman Sehrawat reached the semifinal of the men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling event.
However, Anshu Malik lost her opening-round bout in the women’s 57kg wrestling competition, and Jyothi Yarraji failed to reach the semifinal of the women’s 100m hurdles event.
INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON AUGUST 8
ATHLETICS
WRESTLING
HOCKEY
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 8; men’s hockey team wins bronze, Aman Sehrawat reaches wrestling semis
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Meet all 16 members of Indian men’s hockey team which won bronze medal
- Vinesh Phogat CAS hearing LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s hearing, verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal on August 9; Vinesh hopes for joint-silver
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: India wins bronze in men’s hockey; Aman Sehrawat’s 57kg wrestling semifinal to start soon; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today
- Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 13 LIVE: USA, China level on gold medals; India wins hockey bronze
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE