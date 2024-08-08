MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 8; men’s hockey team wins bronze, Aman Sehrawat reaches wrestling semis

The Indian men’s hockey team won the bronze medal after beating Spain on Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Aman Sehrawat reached the semifinal of the men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling event.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 20:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India‘s captain Harmanpreet Singh carries India‘s goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh on his shoulders as India‘s players take a victory lap after winning the men’s bronze medal.
India‘s captain Harmanpreet Singh carries India‘s goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh on his shoulders as India‘s players take a victory lap after winning the men’s bronze medal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India's captain Harmanpreet Singh carries India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh on his shoulders as India's players take a victory lap after winning the men's bronze medal. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian men’s hockey team won the bronze medal after beating Spain on Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Aman Sehrawat reached the semifinal of the men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling event.

However, Anshu Malik lost her opening-round bout in the women’s 57kg wrestling competition, and Jyothi Yarraji failed to reach the semifinal of the women’s 100m hurdles event.

INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON AUGUST 8
ATHLETICS
Women’s 100m Hurdles Repechage Round - Jyothi Yarraji (4th in Heat 1 - Did not qualify for semifinal)
WRESTLING
Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Aman Sehrawat beat Vladimir Egorov (North Macedonia) 10-0
Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Final - Aman Sehrawat beat Zelimkhan Abakarov (Albania) 12-0
Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Anshu Malik lost Helen Louise Maroulis (USA) 2-7
HOCKEY
Men’s Bronze Medal Match - India beat Spain 2-1

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
