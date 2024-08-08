Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13: Neeraj Chopra in action soon in men’s javelin final; Lyles eyes sprint double

- August 08, 2024 23:00Our reporter Jonathan Selvaraj previews the men’s javelin final
- August 08, 2024 22:40Women’s Long Jump Season best
7.22m - Malaika Mihambo (GER)
7.18m - Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA)
6.98m - Jasmine Moore (USA)
- August 08, 2024 22:16India can take a step further in Los Angeles says Constantini
- August 08, 2024 21:48A not-so-easy test up ahead for the defending champ!
- August 08, 2024 21:37Women’s 1500m Season’s best
3:49.04 - Faith Kipyegon (KEN)
3:50.30 - Gudaf Tsegay (ETH)
3:50.83 - Jessica Hull (AUS)
- August 08, 2024 21:27Catch all the live action from Aman’s semifinal bout
Wrestling LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 13 — August 8: Aman Sehrawat through to FS 57kg semifinals; Anshu Malik loses; Vinesh’s joint-silver appeal verdict underway
Wrestling, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Catch all the live scores, updates and commentary from the Paris 2024 Olympics wrestling event on Thursday, August 8.
- August 08, 2024 21:16First event of the day!
The first event of the day will be the Women’s 1500m semifinal which will start at 11:05pm IST.
- August 08, 2024 21:09Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the athletic events from Day 13 of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Stay Tuned for all the updates from the events at store for today!
