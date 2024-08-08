MagazineBuy Print

Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13: Neeraj Chopra in action soon in men’s javelin final; Lyles eyes sprint double

Athletics Live Updates, Paris Olympics 2024: Catch all the updates and results from all the athletics events from Day 13, Thursday, August at Paris 2024 Summer Games.

Updated : Aug 08, 2024 23:06 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the athletics events from Day 13 of the Paris Olympics 2024 held at the Stade de France on Thursday.

  • August 08, 2024 23:00
    Our reporter Jonathan Selvaraj previews the men’s javelin final

    Paris 2024: Neeraj Chopra looks to defend javelin gold amid India’s dwindling Olympics campaign

    The 24-year old will go into the final as the reigning Olympic champion. He’s also the reigning world champion. He also goes into the final with the biggest throw in the qualification round (89.34m).

  • August 08, 2024 22:40
    Women’s Long Jump Season best

    7.22m - Malaika Mihambo (GER)

    7.18m - Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA)

    6.98m - Jasmine Moore (USA)

  • August 08, 2024 22:16
    India can take a step further in Los Angeles says Constantini

    Paris 2024 Olympics: India Table Tennis coach Constantini bats for consistency for success in the long run

    Constantini looked forward to the Indian paddler’s good show in Los Angeles at the 2028 Games and said that India would look to get into the top eight in Asia in the next one-and-half years.

  • August 08, 2024 21:48
    A not-so-easy test up ahead for the defending champ!
  • August 08, 2024 21:37
    Women’s 1500m Season’s best

    3:49.04 - Faith Kipyegon (KEN)

    3:50.30 - Gudaf Tsegay (ETH)

    3:50.83 - Jessica Hull (AUS)

  • August 08, 2024 21:27
    Catch all the live action from Aman’s semifinal bout

    Wrestling LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 13 — August 8: Aman Sehrawat through to FS 57kg semifinals; Anshu Malik loses; Vinesh’s joint-silver appeal verdict underway

    Wrestling, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Catch all the live scores, updates and commentary from the Paris 2024 Olympics wrestling event on Thursday, August 8.

  • August 08, 2024 21:16
    First event of the day!

    The first event of the day will be the Women’s 1500m semifinal which will start at 11:05pm IST. 

  • August 08, 2024 21:09
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the athletic events from Day 13 of the Paris 2024 Olympics. 

    Stay Tuned for all the updates from the events at store for today!

