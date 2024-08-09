Paris 2024 Olympics: Letsile Tebogo wins Botswana’s first Olympic gold in men’s 200m final, Lyles finishes with bronze

Letsile Tebogo became the first African to win the Olympic 200 metres title on Thursday when he powered clear of American duo Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles in 19.46 seconds to claim Botswana’s first Olympic gold medal.
Tebogo, who won bronze at the worlds last year and set a national record of 9.86 when finishing sixth in the Paris 100m final, produced a dominant run to become the fifth-fastest man in history over 200m.
Bednarek chased him all the way to take a second successive silver in 19.62 seconds, with Lyles, hoping to become the first American to complete the sprint double since Carl Lewis 40 years ago, third in 19.67.
Immediately after the race, U.S. officials said Lyles had COVID and a yellow card appeared against his name in the official results.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem breaks Olympic record with 92.97m throw during javelin final
- Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates, Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Arshad Nadeem crushes the Olympic Record with a 92.97m throw, Neeraj Chopra second with 89.45m
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem breaks Olympic Record to take lead in javelin final, Neeraj Chopra second with 89.45
- Neeraj Chopra Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13: Tebogo shocks Lyles to win 200m gold; Nadeem registers OR in Men’s javelin final
- Arshad Nadeem throws 92.97m at Paris 2024 Olympics: Who have thrown over 90m in Men’s Javelin throw?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE