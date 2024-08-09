MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Letsile Tebogo wins Botswana’s first Olympic gold in men’s 200m final, Lyles finishes with bronze

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo won the 200m final of the Paris 2024 Olympics taking place at the Stade de France on Thursday to secure his first gold medal of the Summer Games.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 00:10 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Letsile Tebogo of Team Botswana celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the Men’s 200m Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Letsile Tebogo of Team Botswana celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the Men’s 200m Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Letsile Tebogo of Team Botswana celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the Men’s 200m Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Letsile Tebogo became the first African to win the Olympic 200 metres title on Thursday when he powered clear of American duo Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles in 19.46 seconds to claim Botswana’s first Olympic gold medal.

Tebogo, who won bronze at the worlds last year and set a national record of 9.86 when finishing sixth in the Paris 100m final, produced a dominant run to become the fifth-fastest man in history over 200m.

Bednarek chased him all the way to take a second successive silver in 19.62 seconds, with Lyles, hoping to become the first American to complete the sprint double since Carl Lewis 40 years ago, third in 19.67.

Immediately after the race, U.S. officials said Lyles had COVID and a yellow card appeared against his name in the official results.

