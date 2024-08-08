MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads after first heptathlon events

Johnson-Thompson had 2,197 points at the end of the morning, 24 points ahead of Thiam, while Hall was on 2,164, with the shot put and 200m next on the evening programme.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 17:45 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain during the Paris 2024 Olympics Heptathlon event.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain during the Paris 2024 Olympics Heptathlon event. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain during the Paris 2024 Olympics Heptathlon event. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Britain’s world title holder Katarina Johnson-Thompson led the women’s heptathlon through the first two events on Thursday, with Belgium’s twice Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam and American Anna Hall second and third in the standings.

Johnson-Thompson is aiming to banish bitter memories of Tokyo, where her Olympic campaign ended with a torn calf muscle, and was second in her 100 metres hurdles heat in 13.40 seconds before clearing 1.92 metres in the high jump on the third try.

Thiam (13.56) finished fifth in her 100 metres hurdles heat but took full advantage of her best event as she did not knock down any bars to clear 1.92 metres in the high jump.

The 2023 world silver medallist Hall has her own Olympic demons to banish, after she fractured a bone in her foot at the U.S. trials three years ago.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Anshu Malik loses in women’s 57kg round of 16

Hall put on a confident display to reach a season’s best 1.89 in the high jump after producing 13.36 in the hurdles.

Johnson-Thompson had 2,197 points at the end of the morning, 24 points ahead of Thiam, while Hall was on 2,164, with the shot put and 200m next on the evening programme.

Poland’s Adrianna Sulek-Schubert was eight hundredths of a second clear of Johnson-Thompson in the hurdles and ended the morning 10th’ She had her first child in February and only returned to competition two months ago. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics /

Katarina Johnson-Thompson /

Heptathlon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MBSG 5-0 IAFFT LIVE updates, Durand Cup 2024: Second half underway; Cummings scores his second, Stewart comes on
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Spain LIVE Score, men's hockey bronze medal match, Paris 2024 Olympics: IND 0-0 ESP in Q1, Gurjant injured as India in action against Spain- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads after first heptathlon events
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: China wins first gold in acrobatic team event in artistic swimming with big lead over US
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat, Antim Panghal and the truth behind Olympic selection trials
    Nihit Sachdeva,Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads after first heptathlon events
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: China wins first gold in acrobatic team event in artistic swimming with big lead over US
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat, Antim Panghal and the truth behind Olympic selection trials
    Nihit Sachdeva,Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Vinesh Phogat LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal expected soon; Will Vinesh get joint-silver?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: P. R. Sreejesh given ‘God of Indian Modern Hockey’ title by HI ahead of last game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MBSG 5-0 IAFFT LIVE updates, Durand Cup 2024: Second half underway; Cummings scores his second, Stewart comes on
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Spain LIVE Score, men's hockey bronze medal match, Paris 2024 Olympics: IND 0-0 ESP in Q1, Gurjant injured as India in action against Spain- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads after first heptathlon events
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: China wins first gold in acrobatic team event in artistic swimming with big lead over US
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat, Antim Panghal and the truth behind Olympic selection trials
    Nihit Sachdeva,Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment