Paris 2024 Olympics: Aman Sehrawat qualifies for semifinal in men’s 57kg wrestling, to contest for a medal

Aman Sehrawat defeated Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakanov by a technical superiority 12-0 win in the men’s 57kg quarterfinal on Thursday at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The win assured Aman a chance to compete in a medal match. He will face Japan’s Rei Higuchi later on Thursday in the last-four. A win over the first-seeded Japanese will assure him of atleast a silver. If he loses, he will compete in the bronze-medal bout.

Aman had beaten North Macedonia’s Vladimir Egorov by a 10-0 margin in his round of 16 bout earlier in the day.

In the women’s 57kg event, India’s Anshu Malik faced a 7-2 reverse at the hands of Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Helen Louise Maroulis of USA. The American was through to the semifinal, and a spot in the final would allow Anshu to compete in the repechage round.