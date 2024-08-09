MagazineBuy Print

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan becomes first to register two 90-metre throws in Olympics javelin final

Arshad broke the 14-year-old Olympic Record with a throw of 92.97 metres on the second attempt. He then recorded a distance of 91.79 metres on his final try.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 01:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan in action during the javelin throw final at Paris 2024 Olympics.
Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan in action during the javelin throw final at Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan in action during the javelin throw final at Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan became the first athlete to register two 90-metre throws in the final of an Olympics during Paris 2024 on Thursday.

Arshad broke the Olympic Record, which earlier belonged to Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen at 90.57 metres, with a throw of 92.97 metres on his second attempt. He then recorded a distance of 91.79 metres on his final try. He was the only athlete in the final to clear the 90-metre mark.

The massive 92-plus attempt secured the gold medal for Pakistan, the first at the Olympics in 40 years. The effort was also the sixth-highest on the all-time list of best throws.

Johannes Vetter of Germany is the only other javelin thrower who has crossed the 90-metre barrier more than once in a final. The German cleared the distance four times at the Lucerne Diamond League four times.

Athletics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Arshad Nadeem

