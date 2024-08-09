Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan becomes first to register two 90-metre throws in Olympics javelin final

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan became the first athlete to register two 90-metre throws in the final of an Olympics during Paris 2024 on Thursday.

Arshad broke the Olympic Record, which earlier belonged to Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen at 90.57 metres, with a throw of 92.97 metres on his second attempt. He then recorded a distance of 91.79 metres on his final try. He was the only athlete in the final to clear the 90-metre mark.

The massive 92-plus attempt secured the gold medal for Pakistan, the first at the Olympics in 40 years. The effort was also the sixth-highest on the all-time list of best throws.

Johannes Vetter of Germany is the only other javelin thrower who has crossed the 90-metre barrier more than once in a final. The German cleared the distance four times at the Lucerne Diamond League four times.