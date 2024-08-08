MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today; Aman Sehrawat in QF in men’s 57kg wrestling, Anshu Malik loses; India vs Spain hockey match at 5:30PM

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE updates: Catch the score, updates and commentary from all the events on Day 13, Thursday, August 8 at Paris 2024.

Updated : Aug 08, 2024 16:11 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of all the events on Day 13, Thursday, August 8 at Paris 2024.

  • August 08, 2024 15:31
    Anshu Malik exits in Round of 16

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Anshu Malik loses in women’s 57kg round of 16

    Paris 2024: Anshu will now hope the American makes the final and gets a shot at the bronze medal. However, Maroulis is on course to face the first-seeded Tsugumi Sakurai of Japan.

  • August 08, 2024 15:16
    Anshu loses 7-2

    The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist proves a touch too much for the Indian. Anshu was able to get two points in the final minute of the bout but she the deficit was too much to climb out of.

    Anshu now can go to the repechage round if Helen reaches the final.

  • August 08, 2024 15:10
    Anshu trails 0-2 after first period

    A single takedown by the American with a single-leg hold is the only scoring move of the first three minutes.

  • August 08, 2024 15:07
    Anshu Malik in action

    India’s Anshu Malik is taking on USA’s Helen Louise Maroulis in the round of 16 in women’s 57kg.

  • August 08, 2024 14:54
    Aman wins 10-0

    A technical superiority win for Aman Sehrawat. He gets the win with two minutes still left in the bout.

  • August 08, 2024 14:53
    Aman up 8-0

    Nearing a techincal superiority win. Aman completes another takedown from behind to get two more points.

  • August 08, 2024 14:52
    Aman leads 6-0 at the half-way mark

    Aman got the first two points with a single-leg hold. He then got a reversal in twice to go 4-0 ahead. A passivity warning for Egorov led to the Indian going 5-0 ahead. The final point came when Aman pushed Egorov out of bounds.

  • August 08, 2024 14:18
    Aman Sehrawat in action next!!

    Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat will take on Vladimir Egorov of North Macedonia in Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final. The bouts for this category will start at 2:30 PM.

  • August 08, 2024 14:07
    Jyothi Yarraji eliminated

    Jyothi Yarraji finished fourth in her 100m hurdles repechage heat with a time of 13.17.

    Marione Fourie of South Africa and Maayke Tjin-A-Lim Netherlands advanced to the semifinal after finishing first and second.

  • August 08, 2024 14:05
    Jyothi Yarraji in action

    Jyothi Yarraji is looking for a place in the semifinal of the women’s 100m hurdles as she competes in heat 1 of the repechage round.

    She is in lane 8.

  • August 08, 2024 13:59
    Women’s Heptathlon

    Standings after the first event (100m Hurdles):

    First- Annik Kaelin (Switzerland) - 1144

    Second- Taliyah Brooks (USA) - 1124

    Third- Noor Vidts (Germany) - 1109

  • August 08, 2024 13:56
    GOLF: Women’s Individual Stroke Play

    As the players enter round two of the competition, Diksha Dagar is in the T4 position after hitting two under par.

    Aditi Ashok is on par and in the T13 position 

  • August 08, 2024 13:39
    INDIANS IN ACTION - AUGUST 8

    12:30 - Golf - Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2 - Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok

    14:05 - Athletics - Women’s 100m Hurdles Repechage Round - Jyothi Yarraji

    14:30 - Wrestling - Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Aman Sehrawat

    Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Final - Aman Sehrawat (Subject to qualification)

    14:30 - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Anshu Malik

    Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Final - Anshu Malik (Subject to qualification)

    17:30 - Hockey - Men’s Bronze Medal Match - India vs Spain

    21:45 - Wrestling - Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinal - Aman Sehrawat (Subject to qualification)

    Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinal - Anshu Malik (Subject to qualification)

    23:55 - Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra

  • August 08, 2024 13:38
    HELLO!!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 13 of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Table Tennis /

Wrestling /

Athletics /

Weightlifting

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today; Aman Sehrawat in QF in men’s 57kg wrestling, Anshu Malik loses; India vs Spain hockey match at 5:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wrestling LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 13 — August 8: Aman Sehrawat in action in quarterfinal; Anshu Malik loses in first round
    Team Sportstar
  3. MBSG 1-0 IAFFT LIVE updates, Durand Cup 2024: First match underway; Jason Cummings gives Mohun Bagan early lead against Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Bajarang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Harbhajan Singh react to Vinesh Phogat retirement
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vinesh Phogat Retirement LIVE Reactions: Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Harbhajan Singh react as Vinesh Phogat retires after Paris Olympics 2024 heartbreak
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: US women lead way into sprint relay final as Jamaica struggle
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Anshu Malik loses in women’s 57kg round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestling LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 13 — August 8: Aman Sehrawat in action in quarterfinal; Anshu Malik loses in first round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today; Aman Sehrawat in QF in men’s 57kg wrestling, Anshu Malik loses; India vs Spain hockey match at 5:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: China beats Belgium in penalties to advance to women’s hockey final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today; Aman Sehrawat in QF in men’s 57kg wrestling, Anshu Malik loses; India vs Spain hockey match at 5:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wrestling LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 13 — August 8: Aman Sehrawat in action in quarterfinal; Anshu Malik loses in first round
    Team Sportstar
  3. MBSG 1-0 IAFFT LIVE updates, Durand Cup 2024: First match underway; Jason Cummings gives Mohun Bagan early lead against Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Bajarang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Harbhajan Singh react to Vinesh Phogat retirement
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vinesh Phogat Retirement LIVE Reactions: Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Harbhajan Singh react as Vinesh Phogat retires after Paris Olympics 2024 heartbreak
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment