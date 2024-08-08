Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: Neeraj Chopra in javelin final today; Aman Sehrawat in QF in men’s 57kg wrestling, Anshu Malik loses; India vs Spain hockey match at 5:30PM

- August 08, 2024 15:31Anshu Malik exits in Round of 16
- August 08, 2024 15:16Anshu loses 7-2
The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist proves a touch too much for the Indian. Anshu was able to get two points in the final minute of the bout but she the deficit was too much to climb out of.
Anshu now can go to the repechage round if Helen reaches the final.
- August 08, 2024 15:10Anshu trails 0-2 after first period
A single takedown by the American with a single-leg hold is the only scoring move of the first three minutes.
- August 08, 2024 15:07Anshu Malik in action
India’s Anshu Malik is taking on USA’s Helen Louise Maroulis in the round of 16 in women’s 57kg.
- August 08, 2024 14:54Aman wins 10-0
A technical superiority win for Aman Sehrawat. He gets the win with two minutes still left in the bout.
- August 08, 2024 14:53Aman up 8-0
Nearing a techincal superiority win. Aman completes another takedown from behind to get two more points.
- August 08, 2024 14:52Aman leads 6-0 at the half-way mark
Aman got the first two points with a single-leg hold. He then got a reversal in twice to go 4-0 ahead. A passivity warning for Egorov led to the Indian going 5-0 ahead. The final point came when Aman pushed Egorov out of bounds.
- August 08, 2024 14:18Aman Sehrawat in action next!!
Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat will take on Vladimir Egorov of North Macedonia in Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final. The bouts for this category will start at 2:30 PM.
- August 08, 2024 14:07Jyothi Yarraji eliminated
Jyothi Yarraji finished fourth in her 100m hurdles repechage heat with a time of 13.17.
Marione Fourie of South Africa and Maayke Tjin-A-Lim Netherlands advanced to the semifinal after finishing first and second.
- August 08, 2024 14:05Jyothi Yarraji in action
Jyothi Yarraji is looking for a place in the semifinal of the women’s 100m hurdles as she competes in heat 1 of the repechage round.
She is in lane 8.
- August 08, 2024 13:59Women’s Heptathlon
Standings after the first event (100m Hurdles):
First- Annik Kaelin (Switzerland) - 1144
Second- Taliyah Brooks (USA) - 1124
Third- Noor Vidts (Germany) - 1109
- August 08, 2024 13:56GOLF: Women’s Individual Stroke Play
As the players enter round two of the competition, Diksha Dagar is in the T4 position after hitting two under par.
Aditi Ashok is on par and in the T13 position
- August 08, 2024 13:39INDIANS IN ACTION - AUGUST 8
12:30 - Golf - Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2 - Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok
14:05 - Athletics - Women’s 100m Hurdles Repechage Round - Jyothi Yarraji
14:30 - Wrestling - Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Aman Sehrawat
Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Final - Aman Sehrawat (Subject to qualification)
14:30 - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Anshu Malik
Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Final - Anshu Malik (Subject to qualification)
17:30 - Hockey - Men’s Bronze Medal Match - India vs Spain
21:45 - Wrestling - Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinal - Aman Sehrawat (Subject to qualification)
Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinal - Anshu Malik (Subject to qualification)
23:55 - Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra
- August 08, 2024 13:38HELLO!!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 13 of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
