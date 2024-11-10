When Hockey India named a “restructured” squad for the upcoming Women’s Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) last month, it was notable that the federation acknowledged more than superficial changes in the side.

It wasn’t just about the presence or absence of familiar faces; it was a statement indicating, practically speaking, this was more than just a routine team announcement.

🇮🇳 𝕊𝕢𝕦𝕒𝕕 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕥!🇮🇳



Presenting the Indian Women's Hockey Team for the 𝐁𝐢𝐡𝐚𝐫 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐠𝐢𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒! With a mix of experience, talent, and youthful energy, our players are ready to… pic.twitter.com/89ZgYwQP64 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 28, 2024

Missing out on the Paris Olympics had disrupted all carefully laid plans for Indian women’s hockey. Any future success now required, as a first step, acknowledging that it couldn’t be business as usual.

The biggest surprise has been the exclusion of veteran Vandana Katariya from the squad. The only Indian woman with more than 300 international caps, Vandana missed the Olympic qualifier due to injury.

Her absence was felt not only in scoring by a talented but inexperienced attack but also in the overall experience of the team. This is perhaps the first time Vandana has been excluded without an official injury update.

RELATED: Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Full schedule, preview, LIVE streaming info

With senior players like Monika and the talented Nikki Pradhan also absent, the core of the Indian team has been completely overhauled.

An unpleasant surprise: Vandana Katariya, one of the stalwarts of the women’s team over the years, was one of the shock exclusions from the team for the tournament. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

While this speaks to chief coach Harendra Singh’s future plans, it also takes the team into unknown territory.

Conversely, the return of former captain Sushila Chanu, possibly to offset Nikki’s absence in the midfield, suggests that the ACT will be less about national pride and more a testing ground for combinations in preparation for future, larger assignments.

Last year, when the Indian women’s hockey team stood atop the podium in Ranchi, raising the Asian Champions Trophy high after an unbeaten run, it renewed hope that the disappointment at the Asian Games was a blip.

It hinted that the team was destined for greater things and that a third consecutive Olympic appearance, perhaps even an unprecedented medal, was within reach.

India celebrates winning the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023, beating Japan in the final in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two months later, Indian women’s hockey was left picking up the pieces — of shattered dreams, broken trust, bad blood, and allegations of mismanagement — without a coach, a long-term plan, and several unanswered ‘what ifs.’

As the team steps into a new Olympic cycle, the 2024 ACT marks a series of firsts for Indian women’s hockey and serves as a weathervane for its likely direction over the next few years.

For the first time, a major international hockey event has been scheduled in Bihar, a state not particularly known for its sporting prowess.

RELATED: Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 matches rescheduled due to ‘significant insect infestation’

In fact, apart from a team in the Pro Kabaddi League (Patna Pirates) and Aditya Verma, Indian Premier League (IPL) petitioner and former Cricket Association of Bihar secretary, who helped reshape IPL’s administrative structure, the state’s sporting connections have been limited. This will be the first time Bihar hosts a truly international competition.

That the chosen venue is the ancient city of Rajgir — one of India’s most widely-visited tourist sites and part of the famed Buddhist circuit, encompassing the famous Nalanda and Magadh regions — is intriguing.

Homecoming: Harendra, from being mocked with “now Biharis will also play hockey” in his early days to being in charge of the national women’s team as the sport reaches his hometown, the highly respected coach has come a long way, both professionally and personally. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu

The International Sports Complex has been described as a forward-looking, one-stop facility aimed at developing the state’s sporting talent and infrastructure. For Indian hockey, which has a glorious men’s past but an uncertain women’s future, it’s uniquely symbolic.

It’s also a homecoming of sorts for Harendra. From being mocked with “now Biharis will also play hockey” in his early days to being in charge of the national women’s team as the sport reaches his hometown, the highly respected coach has come a long way, both professionally and personally.

Although the team played an exhibition game last month for the turf inauguration, this will be his first official return.

6️⃣ teams are battling it out for the ultimate glory starting from 11th November in Rajgir, Bihar this is what they are playing for. 🏆

Today the trophy was unveiled at the cradle of knowledge and wisdom, Nalanda University.#HockeyIndia#AsianChampionsTrophy2024#IndiaKaGame… pic.twitter.com/aRfgcrC5Be — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 4, 2024

Make no mistake, there will be the pressure of defending the title in front of an expectant home crowd. But much has changed over the past year, including the performances of other teams.

China, for one, proved its Asian Games win was no fluke, claiming a historic maiden silver at the Paris Olympics earlier this year.

Silver medalist, Team People’s Republic of China, poses during the Women’s Hockey medal ceremony at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

While it enters as a continental champion, it comes with added confidence as an Olympic medallist. Although this time it will be a different and young team, with four debutants and head coach Alyson Annan is not expected to be on the bench.

ALSO READ: Tayyab Ikram re-elected as president of International Hockey Federation

Japan, another Asian team competing in Paris at India’s expense, will arrive with temporary staff, a limited roster of experienced players and no coach Jude Menezes. Korea, meanwhile, brings an experienced lineup, aiming to return to its winning ways. Malaysia and Thailand complete the lineup.

With a curtailed Hockey India League following the ACT and the Pro League, the Indian team hopes to use this as a stepping stone toward its future goals.

With the Asia Cup in 2025, the World Cup, and the Asian Games in 2026, a successful ACT would mark the first step towards regaining confidence ahead of a busy season. But, as 2023 showed, a good start is only half the battle.