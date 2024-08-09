Paris Games: Can Pakistan finish above India in Olympics 2024 medal tally?

Arshad Nadeem stunned the world by claiming the gold medal in the men’s javelin event at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday.
This was Pakistan’s first-ever individual gold medal at the Summer Games and also its first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The gold opened Pakistan’s medal account and propelled it to the joint-53rd position, higher than India’s 63rd spot.
With just one wrestling event and two track-and-field events left for India in the ongoing 2024 Paris Games, the country is unlikely to collect a gold. This is likely to result in Pakistan finishing ahead of India in the overall standings.
