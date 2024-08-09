MagazineBuy Print

Paris Games: Can Pakistan finish above India in Olympics 2024 medal tally?

This was Pakistan’s first-ever individual gold medal at the Summer Games and also its first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 01:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem reacts as he competes in the men’s javelin throw final.
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem reacts as he competes in the men’s javelin throw final. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem reacts as he competes in the men's javelin throw final. | Photo Credit: AFP

Arshad Nadeem stunned the world by claiming the gold medal in the men’s javelin event at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday.

This was Pakistan’s first-ever individual gold medal at the Summer Games and also its first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The gold opened Pakistan’s medal account and propelled it to the joint-53rd position, higher than India’s 63rd spot.

With just one wrestling event and two track-and-field events left for India in the ongoing 2024 Paris Games, the country is unlikely to collect a gold. This is likely to result in Pakistan finishing ahead of India in the overall standings.

