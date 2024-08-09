Paris Olympics 2024: Slovenian kiteboarder penalised before final

Slovenia kiteboarder Toni Vodisek was penalised on Friday for kit inspection infringements before getting out on the water, meaning that if he wins the next race of the Olympic final it will not count and whoever is second will secure a win instead.

Vodisek, 24, who goes into Friday’s racing with two wins in the first-to-three final, is ahead of Singapore’s Max Maeder, 17, and 23-year-old Valentin Bontus of Austria who has each scored one win so far in the medal series.

Riccardo Pianosi of Italy, 19, has not yet got any wins.

A lack of wind has so far meant race officials postponing the final race, which is the last of the Olympic sailing events in the Mediterranean off Marseille.

Although the sailing venue was largely devoid of fans as organisers began to dismantle the Olympic set-up after racing ran into Friday’s reserve day, there were loud groups of enthusiastic supporters out on the beach for the four finalists.

Slovenia supporters sang and waved flags, Italians and Austrians cheered and Maeder’s family and friends were joined on the beach by Edwin Tong, Singapore’s Minister for Culture, Community and Youth on the country’s national day.

“We are very proud of him. For someone to come from a small nation to reach this kind of level of competition I think it is something we are extremely grateful and proud of and we are fully behind him,” Tong told Reuters, adding that the final coinciding with Singapore’s national day was a “real bonus”.

“I think what he has achieved so far on his journey has already been incredible so we are proud of him regardless of what happens today,” said Tong.

The minister, sporting a red t-shirt, embraced Maeder, who was dressed ready to race in his black neoprene wetsuit, trademark red helmet and protective ski-style goggles.