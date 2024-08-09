MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: Botswana gets the afternoon off to celebrate its first Olympic gold

Masisi hailed the 21-year-old Tebogo as “Botswana’s Sensation” after his outstanding performance on Thursday.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 18:13 IST , Gaborone - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, celebrates after winning gold in the men’s 200-meter final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, celebrates after winning gold in the men’s 200-meter final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, celebrates after winning gold in the men’s 200-meter final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

President Mokgweetsi Masisi gave Botswana the afternoon off on Friday to celebrate Letsile Tebogo, the country’s first Olympic gold medallist and the first African to be crowned 200-metre champion at a Games.

Masisi hailed the 21-year-old sprinter as “Botswana’s Sensation” after his outstanding performance on Thursday.

“Botswana’s finest sporting moment,” beamed the Mmegi newspaper after Tebogo produced a stunning run in the 200m to take gold, leaving pre-race favourite Noah Lyles trailing in third.

To add to his performance, he also set an African record of 19.46sec.

Tebogo’s achievement will be “etched in the annals of the history of the republic”, the president said.

The Olympic medal is Botswana’s third after Nijel Amos won silver in the 800m at the 2012 London Games and the men’s 4x400m relay team took bronze in Tokyo in 2020.

Videos shared on social media showed students at the University of Botswana dancing and singing into the night, while people across the southern African nation posted their pride on X and Facebook.

“History made!” Masisi said on his X account. “My voice is completely gone thanks to the phenomenal #LetsileTebogo.”

Masisi also paid tribute to Tebogo’s mother, his greatest fan, who died in May.

Tebogo is only the second athlete from Africa to win a medal in the 200m and the first ever to take gold.

Also read | India Men’s 4x400m relay team narrowly misses berth in final

Namibian Frankie Fredericks won silver in Barcelona in 1992 and Atlanta in 1996.

Botswana National Olympic Committee senior vice president Tshepo Sitale told AFP that the committee was “happy beyond measure” about Tebogo’s achievement.

“Letsile is a rare talent and he has put Botswana on the map,” he said, adding that the sprinter would be welcomed home next week with a ceremony at the airport and a motorcade.

“Welcome to the club, Letsile Tebogo!” silver-medal winner Amos said on Facebook. “Your achievement is not just a personal triumph; it’s a monumental moment for our nation, especially after over a decade without an Olympic medal.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Athletics /

Letsile Tebogo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: Botswana gets the afternoon off to celebrate its first Olympic gold
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: India men’s 4x400 team fails to reach final despite season best; Vinesh appeal verdict today; Aman Sehrawat in bronze-medal bout at 10:45 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: India Men’s 4x400m relay team narrowly misses berth in final
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris Olympics: Paddy Upton likens Indian hockey team to ‘Trojans’, lauds players’ warrior-like effort in match against Great Britain
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Vinesh Phogat disqualification appeal, CAS verdict live updates: Indian wrestler’s fate to be decided soon in Paris
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024: Botswana gets the afternoon off to celebrate its first Olympic gold
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: India Men’s 4x400m relay team narrowly misses berth in final
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Paris Olympics: Paddy Upton likens Indian hockey team to ‘Trojans’, lauds players’ warrior-like effort in match against Great Britain
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who is Quincy Wilson, the youngest male U.S. track Olympian?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Egyptian Olympic wrestler arrested in Paris for alleged sexual assault
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: Botswana gets the afternoon off to celebrate its first Olympic gold
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: India men’s 4x400 team fails to reach final despite season best; Vinesh appeal verdict today; Aman Sehrawat in bronze-medal bout at 10:45 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: India Men’s 4x400m relay team narrowly misses berth in final
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris Olympics: Paddy Upton likens Indian hockey team to ‘Trojans’, lauds players’ warrior-like effort in match against Great Britain
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Vinesh Phogat disqualification appeal, CAS verdict live updates: Indian wrestler’s fate to be decided soon in Paris
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment