Paris 2024 Olympics: Germany’s Friedrich sets world record in 200m flying lap

Another day of searing pace on the track saw Canadian Tokyo Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell’s mark of 10.154, set five years ago at altitude in Bolivia, beaten several times.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 18:46 IST , SAINT QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
infoIcon

Lea Friedrich of Team Germany breaks world record in cycling 200m flying lap. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Germany’s Lea Friedrich set a world record in the 200 metres flying lap during qualification for the Olympic women’s cycling sprint race at the National Velodrome on Friday.

Another day of searing pace on the track saw Canadian Tokyo Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell’s mark of 10.154, set five years ago at altitude in Bolivia, beaten several times.

New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews, who won the keirin gold medal on Thursday, was the first to lower that with 10.108 before Friedrich took it down to 10.029.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics - Wanyonyi leads the way into open 800m final

Britain’s reigning world champion Emma Finucane, bidding for her third medal at the Games, also went lower than the old mark as she qualified second-quickest in 10.067.

The top 24 riders progressed to the first round heats later.

The Paris track has proved extremely quick with world records also going in the women’s and men’s team sprints won by Britain and the Netherlands respectively.

Australia also broke the men’s team pursuit world record en route to the gold medal.

Related Topics

Germany /

Cycling /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics

