MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Grant Holloway’s ‘career Grand Slam is officially complete’

The three-time World champion, Holloway, won his maiden Olympics title with 12.99 in 110m hurdles.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 18:32 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
“I just wanted to make sure I just came out here, regardless of the situation, just to get to the finish line before anybody else. That’s what I did,” Grant Holloway said.
“I just wanted to make sure I just came out here, regardless of the situation, just to get to the finish line before anybody else. That’s what I did,” Grant Holloway said. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

“I just wanted to make sure I just came out here, regardless of the situation, just to get to the finish line before anybody else. That’s what I did,” Grant Holloway said. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Having placed him in the club of some great hurdlers after winning the Olympic title with 12.99, new 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway is a relieved man.

The three-time World champion valued his maiden Olympic title after his feat at the Stade de France here on Thursday night. “The career Grand Slam is officially complete. To have indoors, the Diamond League, outdoor world titles, and now the Olympic gold is great,” said 26-year-old Holloway.

“I’m just happy and ecstatic. The relief is finally (it’s) off the shoulders. Now these next couple of races, we can definitely just go sub-13 hunting. That’s what Aries Merritt did in 2012. At the end, he was able to find a rhythm and figure that out. That’s the main thing for me, is just to continue, just to keep up this rhythm that I have.”

“I think I’m at 11 sub-13s now. I think I’m tied with (former World and Olympic champion) Allen (Johnson). I’m solidifying myself as one of the ones,” asserted Holloway.

However, Holloway, who settled for a silver medal behind Jamaican Hansel Parchment in the Tokyo Games, did not agree that his win in Paris was a moment of redemption. “Tokyo was three years ago. Obviously, Hansel made a great race. This was my time. It wasn’t redemption. It wasn’t anything. I just wanted to make sure I just came out here, regardless of the situation, just to get to the finish line before anybody else. That’s what I did.”

It was a moment of joy for Holloway as he and his compatriot Daniel Roberts finished one-two to put the USA on top of the podium. “We’ve been talking about this since 2019. Obviously, Daniel’s a little bit late to the party, but for everything going on, to get medals in back-to-back years is always a great feeling for him. Even myself, just to stay dominant.”

Also read | USA sprinter Noah Lyles says his Summer Games run is over

“Ever since 2021, it’s just been my one off year, every single year after that, I’ve been on top of the podium, and that’s where I want to stay. As one of the greats in the sport, you got to be able to show up, even on your off days, and still be able to compete.”

Holloway said he felt a cramp but won when it mattered the most. “Towards the ninth and the tenth hurdles, I caught a cramp. It doesn’t matter. I made it to the finish line. I’m afraid to probably yell, so I’m happy about that,” said Holloway.

Related stories

Related Topics

Grant Holloway /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Grant Holloway’s ‘career Grand Slam is officially complete’
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 9: Punjab FC signs Manish Timsina as goalkeeping coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: Vinesh appeal verdict today; India men’s 4x400 team fails to reach final despite season best; Aman Sehrawat in bronze-medal bout at 10:45 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. UTT 2024: Natalia Bajor replaces injured Nina Mittelham in Puneri Paltan squad
    PTI
  5. Paris 2024: Botswana gets the afternoon off to celebrate its first Olympic gold
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Grant Holloway’s ‘career Grand Slam is officially complete’
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Paris 2024: Botswana gets the afternoon off to celebrate its first Olympic gold
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: India Men’s 4x400m relay team narrowly misses berth in final
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris Olympics: Paddy Upton likens Indian hockey team to ‘Trojans’, lauds players’ warrior-like effort in match against Great Britain
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who is Quincy Wilson, the youngest male U.S. track Olympian?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Grant Holloway’s ‘career Grand Slam is officially complete’
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 9: Punjab FC signs Manish Timsina as goalkeeping coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: Vinesh appeal verdict today; India men’s 4x400 team fails to reach final despite season best; Aman Sehrawat in bronze-medal bout at 10:45 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. UTT 2024: Natalia Bajor replaces injured Nina Mittelham in Puneri Paltan squad
    PTI
  5. Paris 2024: Botswana gets the afternoon off to celebrate its first Olympic gold
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment