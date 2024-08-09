MagazineBuy Print

UTT 2024: Natalia Bajor replaces injured Nina Mittelham in Puneri Paltan squad

The world No 37 Bajor will replace Germany’s Mittelham who suffered an injury to her hand during her round of 32 singles match at the Paris Olympics.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 18:19 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Natalia Bajor of Poland in action in Paris 2024 Olympics.
Natalia Bajor of Poland in action in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Natalia Bajor of Poland in action in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Poland’s Natalia Bajor was on Friday announced as the replacement of Nina Mittelham in the Puneri Paltan squad ahead of the upcoming season of Ultimate Table Tennis.

The world No 37 Bajor will replace Germany’s Mittelham who suffered an injury to her hand during her round of 32 singles match at the Paris Olympics.

ALSO READ | “Lakshya needs to stay on the journey of learning,” says mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton

Bajor will thus join Portugal’s Joao Monteiro as one of the two overseas players in the Puneri Paltan squad. Bajor played for Benglauru Smashers in the last edition of the UTT.

The upcoming season of the UTT will be held in Chennai from August 22 to September 7.

Puneri Paltan squad:
Ayhika Mukherjee, Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Yashini Sivashankar, Natalia Bajor (Poland) and Joao Monteiro (Portugal).

