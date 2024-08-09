MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Egyptian Olympic wrestler arrested in Paris for alleged sexual assault

The wrestler, was arrested for allegedly touching the buttocks of another customer at the cafe, prosecutors said in a statement, adding that an investigation had been opened.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 17:19 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Image: Egyptian Olympic wrestler arrested for sexual assault.
Representative Image: Egyptian Olympic wrestler arrested for sexual assault. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative Image: Egyptian Olympic wrestler arrested for sexual assault. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

French police arrested an Egyptian Olympic wrestler on suspicion of sexual assault in the early hours of Friday outside a cafe he had visited in the French capital, the Paris prosecutors office said.

The wrestler, who was not named, was arrested for allegedly touching the buttocks of another customer at the cafe, prosecutors said in a statement, adding that an investigation had been opened.

ALSO READ | “Lakshya needs to stay on the journey of learning,” says mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton

A senior official from the Egyptian Olympic delegation said he was unaware of the arrest and unable to comment. 

