Paris 2024 Olympics: Wanyonyi leads the way into open 800m final

Emmanuel Wanyonyi looked in great shape on Friday as won his semifinal from gun to tape to move into the Olympic 800 metres final where he will hope to make it five in a row for Kenya.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 16:48 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics: Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi during his men’s 800-meter semifinal in Saint-Denis on Friday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi during his men's 800-meter semifinal in Saint-Denis on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi during his men’s 800-meter semifinal in Saint-Denis on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Emmanuel Wanyonyi looked in great shape on Friday as won his semifinal from gun to tape to move into the Olympic 800 metres final where he will hope to make it five in a row for Kenya.

Wanyonyi, silver medallist at last year’s world championship, was pushed at the end by American Bryce Hoppel but ensured he crossed the line first in 1:43.32 minutes.

Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati was an impressive winner of the first heat in 1:45.08, as was Canada’s world champion Marco Arop (1:45.05) in the second.

READ | Teen sprinter Quincy Wilson’s first race a learning experience as USA advances in 4x400 relay

Max Burgin ran a personal best 1:43.50 to be the only one of three British semifinalists to progress, while Gabriel Tual carries French hopes after also going through.

With none of the Tokyo medallists in the field and the eight finalists coming from eight different countries, it looks to be one of the most unpredictable races of the whole programme. 

