Premier League: Brighton boss Hurzeler youngest to win manager of the month

Brighton picked up seven points from their first three league games, with victories over Everton away and Manchester United at home, followed by a draw at Arsenal.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 18:16 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler wins Premier League manager of the month award.
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler wins Premier League manager of the month award. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler wins Premier League manager of the month award. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Fabian Hurzeler has been named Premier League’s manager of the month for August after leading Brighton & Hove Albion to an unbeaten start this season in the 31-year-old’s debut month in charge.

Brighton picked up seven points from their first three league games, with victories over Everton away and Manchester United at home, followed by a draw at Arsenal.

The winner was selected after combining public votes with those from a panel of football experts. The German, the youngest ever to win the award, beat fellow nominees, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Arne Slot, whose teams have made a perfect start to the season with nine points.

“I think it’s always nice to win a trophy and it confirms your work. It’s not only my work though – it’s the work from the whole club, it’s the work from my staff members, the work from my players,” Hurzeler said in a statement on Friday.

“In the end all who are working in the club and our togetherness that has won this trophy. I’m really happy and now it’s about winning the next trophy.”

In the previous season, Australian manager Ange Postecoglou won the award in his first month at Tottenham Hotspur.

