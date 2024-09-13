Bundesliga: Sane to return for Bayern againt Kiel after undergoing groin surgery

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is set to return from injury in Saturday’s trip to promoted Holstein Kiel, coach Vincent Kompany confirmed on Friday.

The 28-year-old forward underwent an operation on a groin injury after Euro 2024, in which he played every match for Germany.

“Leroy will be there”, Kompany told reporters.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said “the good thing is he is pain free”, adding “we are happy he’s back and really fit.”

Sane started last season in top form, scoring eight goals and laying on 10 assists in the first half of the league campaign.

The former Manchester City player’s form dipped in the second half of the campaign, with just one assist as he missed several games with injury.

“He had recurring pain and lost his rhythm”, Freund said, but added “he gritted his teeth and tried to help the team”, calling the forward “a fighter.”

Kompany said Saturday’s opponents Kiel, playing in their first season among the elite, “definitely” reminded him of his Burnley side, who were relegated last season after coming up as winners of the second tier Championship.

“In the second league, you’re the best team and you’re clearly dominant, then you get to another league with richer teams and a lot of talent,” Kompany said.

“But these kind of games are what you do all the work for, so I imagine Kiel are looking forward to it.”

German sports site Kicker said Kiel had around 70,000 requests for tickets to attend the game in a stadium which has a capacity of just over 15,000.