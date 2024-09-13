MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch MBSG vs MCFC; Preview; Head-to-head; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 08:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Mumbai City FC's Lallianzuala Chhangte and Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Dimitri Petratos.
File photo: Mumbai City FC’s Lallianzuala Chhangte and Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Dimitri Petratos. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

File photo: Mumbai City FC’s Lallianzuala Chhangte and Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Dimitri Petratos. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

PREVIEW

The 11th season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2024-25) will premier with a contest featuring two of the league’s most proficient sides – Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) and Mumbai City FC (MCFC).

There cannot be a better way to start the long season as MBSG, the ISL Shield winner, launches its title defence against the ISL Cup winner, the Islanders.

The two heavyweights have dominated the title duels in three of the last four seasons, with MBSG and MCFC winning the Shield and Cup among themselves in the last two seasons.

READ FULL PREVIEW | ISL 2024-25: Clash of Titans in Indian Super League opener as Mohun Bagan faces Mumbai City

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Played: 12

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 2

Mumbai City FC: 7

Draws: 3

*This considers only matches between the current Mohun Bagan Super Giant (formerly ATK Mohun Bagan) and Mumbai City FC.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith (gk), Tom Aldred, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose, Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Ralte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (gk), Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Yoell van Nieff, Hitesh Sharma, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Nikolaos Karelis

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on September 13, Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Where to watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match?
The Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will be telecast on the  Sports18 network (TV).
The game can also be live-streamed on the  JioCinema app and website (online).

