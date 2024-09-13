Bengaluru FC in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish

The 2023-24 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) saw Bengaluru FC display its worst performance in the competition’s history, since its debut in 2017-18. With 22 points from 22 matches, Bengaluru failed to register a single away win last season.

After securing only seven points from the first nine games, the club parted ways with head coach Simon Grayson, who led the Blues to three finals in the 2022-23 season– winning the Durand Cup, while finishing as runners-up in the Super Cup and the Indian Super League final.

His replacement Gerard Zaragoza could not do anything to salvage the season as the club finished 10th.

But in his first full season in charge, Zaragoza has already shown an improvement, leading his squad to the Durand Cup 2024 semifinal, where it was beaten by eventual runner-up Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

After the departure of Javi Hernandez and Slavko Damjanovic, Zaragoza’s side has been busy in the transfer market, bringing in Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alberto Noguera and Rahul Bheke from defending ISL champion Mumbai City FC.

After retaining only two foreign players - Aleksandar Jovanovic and Ryan Williams – Bengaluru has also roped in the services of Spaniards Pedro Capo and Edgar Mendez, who played valuable minutes during the Durand Cup.

Additionally, Chinglensana Singh and Nikhil Poojary who came in during the January-February transfer window, will be fully integrated with the squad after not finding their feet last season.

Despite mostly featuring off the bench in the Durand Cup, veteran Sunil Chhetri will be raring to go and make amends for his performances last season, where he scored only five goals in 20 appearances.

Zaragoza’s time to attack

Zaragoza is no novice when it comes to winning titles as he was assistant coach to current East Bengal manager Carles Cuadrat when he led Bengaluru to the ISL Championship in 2018-19.

However, instead of the 4-3-2-1 setup that was employed then, Zaragoza went for a 4-3-3 attacking formation during his side’s Durand Cup semifinal run.

And the results were encouraging as Bengaluru scored 11 goals in five matches, which is more than what the team could manage during Zaragoza’s 13-game stint last season.

Zaragoza could also field a 4-4-2 formation on paper with experienced strikers Pereyra Diaz and Mendez leading the line.

But with, Capo and Suresh Singh Wangjam expected to take care of the attacking and defensive duties, respectively, in midfield, Noguera can be allowed to shift between provider and goalscorer, a trait is evident through three goal contributions (one goal and two assists) in five matches at the Durand Cup.

In defence, Zaragoza can rely on the experience of Bheke and Jovanovic to lead the line allowing full-backs Naorem Roshan Singh and Nikhil Poojary to showcase their attacking prowess down the wings.

Expected finish - 8th

While the Durand Cup campaign is a silver lining ahead of the ISL season, it remains a question as to how long Bengaluru’s seasoned attackers can keep up their goalscoring form.

With Chhetri in the twilight of his career and both Pereyra Diaz and Mendez approaching the age of 35, Bengaluru lacks efficient replacements up front, with the responsibility possibly falling on 23-year-old Siva Sakthi N as the league goes on.

After an exciting breakout season in 2022-23 with 11 goals and three assists in 31 games, Siva Sakthi failed to impress in the following season and will hope to be the point of difference when Bengaluru lines up against stronger sides.

Players to watch out for

Alberto Noguera

Noguera has possibly been one of the most influential midfielders in the league in the last three seasons. He is a seasoned winner who has tasted success with every ISL side he has played and will hope to add to his tally of nine goals and 12 assists in the league when Bengaluru takes on East Bengal in the season opener.

Rahul Bheke

India defender Rahul Bheke comes into the squad for his second stint with the Blues, after enjoying an illustrious three seasons with Mumbai City FC, winning the League Winners Shield as well as his second ISL championship. Last season, he made 20 appearances and conceded only 19 goals throughout the tournament, which was the least in the league.

The 33-year-old is also expected to don the captain’s armband in the absence of Chhetri and use his experience to lead from the back.

Transfer window rating – 7/10

Instead of splurging money in the market like other sides in the league, Bengaluru has spent time securing experienced players in different positions on the field. While Bheke, Noguera and Pereyra Diaz have all proved their mettle in the league, it remains to be seen if they are still as clinical as they were in the previous seasons.

New signings Spaniards Capo and Mendez had decent outings in the Durand Cup, but the club will be banking on their fitness throughout the tournament, especially as it has failed to sign any notable homegrown talent that can assist in attack.