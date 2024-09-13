MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Germany defender Marina Hegering retires from national team after Olympic bronze

The 34-year-old defender, who played 42 games for Germany, is set to continue playing for her club Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 15:35 IST , FRANKFURT - 1 MIN READ

AP
Germany’s Marina Hegering runs for the ball.
Germany’s Marina Hegering runs for the ball. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Germany’s Marina Hegering runs for the ball. | Photo Credit: AP

Germany defender Marina Hegering is retiring from the women’s national football team after winning an Olympic bronze medal last month.

The 34-year-old defender, who played 42 games for Germany, is set to continue playing for her club Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and Champions League. Wolfsburg said she has a contract until the end of the season and will then join its coaching staff.

Hegering was a starter in the German team which was runner-up to England in the Euro 2022 final and also played at two World Cups, despite only making her national-team debut in 2019 at the age of 28 after years of injuries.

“I have been able to play 42 international games and if someone had told me that 10 years ago, I’d have thought they were crazy,” Hegering said. “I really can call myself a national-team player and fills me with pure happiness and pride.”

Hegering is the latest from Germany’s Olympic squad to retire from international football as the team starts a new era under incoming coach Christian Wück.

Goalkeeper Merle Frohms, Hegering’s teammate at Wolfsburg, announced her international retirement last week after she was surprisingly benched at the Olympics.

Germany plays England and Australia in friendlies next month, its first games since the Olympics.

Related Topics

Germany /

Paris Olympics /

Bundesliga /

Champions League /

Christian Wuck /

Marina Hegering

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany defender Marina Hegering retires from national team after Olympic bronze
    AP
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India B 44/0 vs India C; India A 15/0, leads India D by 122 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN: BCCI has given security assurance, we are not sending any additional cover, says BCB president Faruque Ahmed
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Pakistan Cricket Board undertakes 12.8 billion rupees-worth renovation of stadiums ahead of Champions Trophy
    PTI
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott out for several weeks with injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Germany defender Marina Hegering retires from national team after Olympic bronze
    AP
  2. Funeral for ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson held in Sweden
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Australia FA chief backs embattled coach Arnold
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Asian confederation to launch standalone preliminaries ahead of 2031 edition
    Reuters
  5. Klimkova resigns as NZ women’s coach despite clean chit in independent investigation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany defender Marina Hegering retires from national team after Olympic bronze
    AP
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India B 44/0 vs India C; India A 15/0, leads India D by 122 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN: BCCI has given security assurance, we are not sending any additional cover, says BCB president Faruque Ahmed
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Pakistan Cricket Board undertakes 12.8 billion rupees-worth renovation of stadiums ahead of Champions Trophy
    PTI
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott out for several weeks with injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment