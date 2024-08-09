Paris 2024 Olympics: Botswana declares half-day holiday to mark first-ever gold medal

The president of Botswana declared Friday afternoon a public holiday to celebrate Letsile Tebogo taking the country’s first Olympic gold medal by winning the 200-metres sprint in Paris on Thursday.
Tebogo triumphed over US sprinters Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles to claim Africa’s first 200m title and become the fifth-fastest man in history over the distance.
The 21-year-old ran in spikes bearing his mother’s date of birth, saying he carried her with him, in a tribute after she passed away in May.
“His Excellency President Masisi wishes to state that, on behalf of all of the citizenry, he applauds Letsile and gives thanks unceasingly to his late mother,” President Mokgweetsi Masisi wrote in a statement posted on X.
Masisi said Letsile’s achievement was “deserving of the nation to pause and celebrate him in a most unique, appropriate and responsible manner that will be etched in the annals of the history of the Republic”.
Masisi had posted on Thursday that his voice was “completely gone” from shouting encouragement at the television as he watched Tebogo storm to the win in 19.46 seconds.
