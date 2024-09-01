Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 3: Full list of Indian results on August 31

Rubina Francis increased India’s medal tally to five after winning bronze in women’s 10m air pistol SH1 on day 3 of the 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics in Paris on Saturday.

Indian para-shuttlers Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan were unable to secure a spot in the gold medal match at the Paris Paralympics 2024, losing to the American pair of Miles Krajewski and Jayci Simon in the mixed doubles SH6 semifinal. The defeat means the Indians will now compete for bronze.

The Paris Paralympics feature 549 events across 22 sports.

Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 3 of the 2024 Paris Paralympics: