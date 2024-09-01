Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 3: Full list of Indian results on August 31

Rubina Francis increased India’s medal tally to five after winning bronze in women’s 10m air pistol SH1 on day 3 of the 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics in Paris on Saturday.
Indian para-shuttlers Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan were unable to secure a spot in the gold medal match at the Paris Paralympics 2024, losing to the American pair of Miles Krajewski and Jayci Simon in the mixed doubles SH6 semifinal. The defeat means the Indians will now compete for bronze.
The Paris Paralympics feature 549 events across 22 sports.
Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 3 of the 2024 Paris Paralympics:
INDIANS IN ACTION - AUGUST 31 (Timings in IST)
Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group B - Mandeep Kaur beat Celine Aurelie Vinot (AUS) 2-1 (21-23, 21-10, 21-17)
Para Shooting - R1 - Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar - Fourteenth - 613.4
Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nitesh Kumar beat Bunsun Mongkhon (THA) 2-0 (21-13, 21-14)
Para Cycling Track - Women’s C1-3 500m Time Trial - Qualifying - Jyoti Gaderiya - Eleventh - 52.098
Para Cycling Track - Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial - Qualifying - Arshad Shaik - Eleventh - 1:26.154
Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Manoj Sarkar beat Yang Jianyuan 2-0 (21-15, 21-11)
Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group B - Sukant Kadam beat Siripong Teamarrom (THA) 2-0 (21-12, 21-12)
Para Rowing - PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Repechages - Anita, Narayana Konganapalle - Third - 7:54.33
Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group D - Tarun lost to Lucas Mazur (FRA) 0-2 (7-21, 16-21)
Para Shooting - P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification - Rubina Francis - Sixth - 556
Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage - Group C - Manisha Ramadass lost to Yang Qiu Xia (CHN) 2-0 (15-21, 7-21)
Para Shooting - P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final - Rubina Francis - Bronze - 211.1
Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open, 1/8 Elimination - Sarita beat Eleonora Sarti (ITA) 141-135
Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open, 1/8 Elimination - Sheetal Devi lost to Mariana Zuniga (CHN) 137-138
Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open Quarterfinals - Sarita lost to Cure Girdi Oznur (TUR) 140-145
Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group A -Sivarajan Solaimalai lost to Krysten Coombs (GBR) 0-2 (12-21, 10-21)
Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw F57 Final - Parveen Kumar - Eighth - 42.12
Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan lost to Lin Shuangbao (CHN) 0-2 (20-22, 18-21)
Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group B - Krishna Nagar lost to Natthapong Meechai (THA) 0-2 (20-22, 3-11)
Para Badminton - Mixed Doubles SH6 Semifinal - Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan lost to Miles Krajewski/Jayci Simon (USA) 1-2 (21-17, 14-21, 13-21)
READ MORE STORIES
- Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 4: Indians in action today — September 1 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
- Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 3, Medals Table: India slips to 22th, China leads with 20 golds
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 3 LIVE Updates: Sivarajan-Nithya Sre semifinal; Sarita, Sheetal Devi exit; Rubina wins bronze in shooting; latest results, scores
- Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 3: Full list of Indian results on August 31
- Paris Paralympics 2024: Sivarajan-Nithya Sre pair loses in Mixed Doubles SH6 semifinal, aims for bronze
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE