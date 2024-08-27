MagazineBuy Print

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India to face West Indies, South Africa in warm-up matches

India will take on West Indies on September 29 while Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are slated to play South Africa on October 1.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 14:29 IST , Dubai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
All 10 teams that have qualified for the Women’s T20 World Cup will participate in the practice games, with every side playing two warm-up games each.
All 10 teams that have qualified for the Women's T20 World Cup will participate in the practice games, with every side playing two warm-up games each. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

All 10 teams that have qualified for the Women’s T20 World Cup will participate in the practice games, with every side playing two warm-up games each. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

India will take on West Indies and South Africa in its two Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up fixtures in Dubai, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday.

India will take on West Indies on September 29 while Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are slated to play South Africa on October 1.

All 10 teams that have qualified for the Women’s T20 World Cup will participate in the practice games, with every side playing two warm-up games each.

The warm-up fixtures will start on September 28 with Pakistan taking on Scotland and Sri Lanka facing Bangladesh.

Defending champion Australia will face arch-rival England on September 29, followed by West Indies on October 1 in Dubai.

The warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not have international T20 status, allowing teams to field all members of their 15-player squad.

No two sides who belong to the same group will take on each other in the warm-up round.

India has been clubbed in group A alongside Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka while group B comprises England, South Africa, West Indies, Scotland and Bangladesh.

The competition, starting October 3, was moved to the UAE by the ICC following the ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh, the original host.

Warm-up fixtures:
September 28: Pakistan v Scotland (Sevens, Dubai)
September 28: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (ICCA1, Dubai)
September 29: New Zealand v South Africa (Sevens, Dubai)
September 29: India v West Indies (ICCA2, Dubai)
September 29: Australia v England (ICCA1, Dubai)
September 30: Sri Lanka v Scotland (Sevens, Dubai)
September 30: Bangladesh v Pakistan (ICCA2, Dubai)
October 1: West Indies v Australia (Sevens, Dubai)
October 1: England v New Zealand (ICCA2, Dubai)
October 1: South Africa v India (ICCA1, Dubai)

