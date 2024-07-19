MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 statistics: Most runs, most wickets, other records

In the 2024 edition opener, Nepal handed UAE a four-wicket win courtesy Samjhana Khadka’s unbeaten knock of 72.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 22:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Samjhana Khadka’s unbeaten knock of 72 guided Nepal to its first-ever Women’s Asia Cup win in the history of the tournament.
Samjhana Khadka’s unbeaten knock of 72 guided Nepal to its first-ever Women’s Asia Cup win in the history of the tournament. | Photo Credit: ACC
Samjhana Khadka’s unbeaten knock of 72 guided Nepal to its first-ever Women’s Asia Cup win in the history of the tournament. | Photo Credit: ACC

The Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 kicked off on Friday in Sri Lanka as Nepal scripted history after getting its first-ever win in the tournament, across the 20-over and 50-over formats.

In the 2024 edition opener, Nepal handed UAE a four-wicket win courtesy Samjhana Khadka’s unbeaten knock of 72.

In the second match of the day, India started its title defence with a seven-wicket win against Pakistan after the Women in Blue bowled out their opponents for just 108.

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 highest runscorers

Player Matches Runs
Samjhana Khadka (Nepal) 1 72
Smriti Mandhana (India) 1 45
Shafali Verma (India) 1 39
Khushi Sharma (UAE) 1 34
Sidra Ameen (Pakistan) 1 25

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 most wickets

Player Matches Wickets
Kavisha Egodage (UAE) 1 3
Deepti Sharma (India) 1 3
Indu Barma (Nepal) 1 3
Renuka Singh (India) 1 2
Shreyanka Patil (India) 1 2

(Last updated after India vs Pakistan on July 19, 2024)

