Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 statistics: Most runs, most wickets, other records

The Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 kicked off on Friday in Sri Lanka as Nepal scripted history after getting its first-ever win in the tournament, across the 20-over and 50-over formats.

In the 2024 edition opener, Nepal handed UAE a four-wicket win courtesy Samjhana Khadka’s unbeaten knock of 72.

In the second match of the day, India started its title defence with a seven-wicket win against Pakistan after the Women in Blue bowled out their opponents for just 108.

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 highest runscorers

Player Matches Runs Samjhana Khadka (Nepal) 1 72 Smriti Mandhana (India) 1 45 Shafali Verma (India) 1 39 Khushi Sharma (UAE) 1 34 Sidra Ameen (Pakistan) 1 25

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 most wickets

Player Matches Wickets Kavisha Egodage (UAE) 1 3 Deepti Sharma (India) 1 3 Indu Barma (Nepal) 1 3 Renuka Singh (India) 1 2 Shreyanka Patil (India) 1 2

(Last updated after India vs Pakistan on July 19, 2024)