Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 statistics: Most runs, most wickets, other records

The Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 kicked off on Friday in Sri Lanka as Nepal scripted history after getting its first-ever win in the tournament, across the 20-over and 50-over formats.
In the 2024 edition opener, Nepal handed UAE a four-wicket win courtesy Samjhana Khadka’s unbeaten knock of 72.
In the second match of the day, India started its title defence with a seven-wicket win against Pakistan after the Women in Blue bowled out their opponents for just 108.
Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 highest runscorers
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Samjhana Khadka (Nepal)
|1
|72
|Smriti Mandhana (India)
|1
|45
|Shafali Verma (India)
|1
|39
|Khushi Sharma (UAE)
|1
|34
|Sidra Ameen (Pakistan)
|1
|25
Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 most wickets
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Kavisha Egodage (UAE)
|1
|3
|Deepti Sharma (India)
|1
|3
|Indu Barma (Nepal)
|1
|3
|Renuka Singh (India)
|1
|2
|Shreyanka Patil (India)
|1
|2
(Last updated after India vs Pakistan on July 19, 2024)
