Women’s Asia Cup 2024, India vs United Arab Emirates LIVE telecast: When and where to watch IND v UAE

India will be looking to seal its semifinal berth in the ongoing Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 when it meets UAE on Sunday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

The Women in Blue is coming into this tie after a seven-wicket win over archrivals Pakistan in their Group A opener on Friday. Deepti Sharma came to the fore once again with the ball after picking up three scalps.

UAE, on the other hand, was part of history when it Nepal in the tournament opener, and unfortunately, history wasn’t on its side. It lost the match, which meant Nepal had got its first-ever win in the Women’s Asia Cup.