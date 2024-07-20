MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Asia Cup 2024, India vs United Arab Emirates LIVE telecast: When and where to watch IND v UAE

The Women in Blue is coming into this tie after a seven-wicket win over archrivals Pakistan in their Group A opener on Friday.

Published : Jul 20, 2024 23:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Deepti Sharma came to the fore once again with the ball after picking up three scalps against Pakistan in India’s Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 opener.
Deepti Sharma came to the fore once again with the ball after picking up three scalps against Pakistan in India's Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 opener. | Photo Credit: BCCI WOMEN/X
infoIcon

Deepti Sharma came to the fore once again with the ball after picking up three scalps against Pakistan in India’s Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 opener. | Photo Credit: BCCI WOMEN/X

India will be looking to seal its semifinal berth in the ongoing Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 when it meets UAE on Sunday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

The Women in Blue is coming into this tie after a seven-wicket win over archrivals Pakistan in their Group A opener on Friday. Deepti Sharma came to the fore once again with the ball after picking up three scalps.

UAE, on the other hand, was part of history when it Nepal in the tournament opener, and unfortunately, history wasn’t on its side. It lost the match, which meant Nepal had got its first-ever win in the Women’s Asia Cup.

When and where will India women vs UAE women at T20 Asia Cup 2024 begin?
The India vs UAE match at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 will begin at 2 pm IST on Sunday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India women vs UAE women at T20 Asia Cup 2024?
The T20 Women’s Asia Cup 2024 will be LIVE telecast in India on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, you can follow the LIVE coverage of India vs UAE on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of India women vs UAE women at T20 Asia Cup 2024?
The T20 Women’s Asia Cup 2024 will be LIVE streamed in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Moreover, you can follow the LIVE coverage of India vs UAE on Sportstar’s website and app.

Related Topics

India women /

UAE /

Women's Asia Cup

