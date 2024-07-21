BIG INJURY NEWS FOR INDIA: Shreyanka Patil ruled out of series

India’s Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the Women’s Asia Cup after picking up an injury.

The 21-year-old off-spinner sustained a fracture to the fourth finger of her left hand, the Asian Cricket Council stated in a media release on Saturday.

Shreyanka was part of the team’s first game of the tournament against Pakistan on Friday, bowling 3.2 overs and picking up two wickets for 14.India recorded a seven-wicket win over Pakistan, completing the chase of 109 runs in 14.1 overs.

Tanuja Kanwar, the uncapped 26-year-old left-arm spinner who plays for Gujarat Giants in the WPL and Railways in domestic cricket, has been called up as replacement.