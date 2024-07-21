- July 21, 2024 13:31Tanuja Kanwer is set to make her debut
Tanuja Kanwer has been handed a debut cap. Brilliant news for the left-arm spinner and a good sign from India, which is choosing to experiment and rightly so.
Know more about the sprightly bowler who was easily one of the best parts of the WPL 2024 campaign for Gujarat Giants.
- July 21, 2024 13:26BIG INJURY NEWS FOR INDIA: Shreyanka Patil ruled out of series
India’s Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the Women’s Asia Cup after picking up an injury.
The 21-year-old off-spinner sustained a fracture to the fourth finger of her left hand, the Asian Cricket Council stated in a media release on Saturday.
Shreyanka was part of the team’s first game of the tournament against Pakistan on Friday, bowling 3.2 overs and picking up two wickets for 14.India recorded a seven-wicket win over Pakistan, completing the chase of 109 runs in 14.1 overs.
Tanuja Kanwar, the uncapped 26-year-old left-arm spinner who plays for Gujarat Giants in the WPL and Railways in domestic cricket, has been called up as replacement.
- July 21, 2024 13:21Day 2 recap - Thailand prevails in tense clash; Sri Lanka puts on a show for home crowd
Lavanya Lakshminarayanan brings you a recap from day 2 where Thailand beat Malaysia and Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh
- July 21, 2024 13:13HEAD TO HEAD - INDIA VS UAE
This will be only the second meeting between the two sides in the history of WT20Is. The last time they met, incidentally, was also in this tournament back in 2022.
In that match, India defeated UAE by 104 runs and Jemimah Rodrigues was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ courtesy her 45-ball unbeaten 75.
- July 21, 2024 12:54Match preview: India vs UAE
Dominant India will be eager to perfect its tactics further while warding off United Arab Emirates which also can push it firmly towards the semifinals of the women’s Asia Cup here on Sunday.
Defending champion India’s supremacy was evident in its facile seven-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, and the UAE will require a giant-sized miracle to stop Harmanpreet Kaur’s side.
India currently has two points and a Net Run Rate of +2.29, and a win over the Emirates will take it to four points, which will also have a positive reflection on its NRR.
It would not be an exaggeration to say that India will look more inwards in its match against the UAE, than fretting over the rivals.
- July 21, 2024 12:36Where to watch India vs UAE Women’s Asia Cup match?
The 2024 ACC Women’s Asia Cup will be broadcast in India on the Star Sports Network. It will also be livestreamed on the Disney + Hotstar app. Fans outside India in select countries can catch the live coverage of the games on the Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel.
- July 21, 2024 12:25Welcome to live coverage of India and UAE
India takes on UAE in its second Women’s Asia Cup fixture in Dambulla. Stay tuned for live updates
