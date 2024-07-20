MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women‘s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Vishmi, bowlers help Sri Lanka ease to seven-wicket win over Bangladesh

After restricting Bangladesh to a modest 111 for eight, Sri Lanka completed the task with 17 balls to spare, reaching 114/3 in 17.1 overs with Vishmi Gunaratne scoring a fifty.

Published : Jul 20, 2024 22:37 IST , Dambulla - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Vishmi Gunaratne of Sri Lanka top scored during Sri Lanka’s victory over Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Vishmi Gunaratne of Sri Lanka top scored during Sri Lanka’s victory over Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Vishmi Gunaratne of Sri Lanka top scored during Sri Lanka’s victory over Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Host Sri Lanka started its campaign in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup on a positive note, beating Bangladesh by seven wickets here on Saturday.

After restricting Bangladesh to a modest 111 for eight, Sri Lanka completed the task with 17 balls to spare, reaching 114/3 in 17.1 overs.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh was off to a disastrous start and lost three wickets with just six runs on the board. It soon became 17/4, and then 48/5, before skipper Nigar Sultana steadied the sinking ship with a 48-run knock that came off 59 balls and included six boundaries.

ALSO READ | Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Thailand beats Malaysia by 22 runs to kickoff Group B

Down the order, Shorna Akter contributed a brisk 14-ball 25 as Bangladesh crossed 100.

Udeshika Prabodhani (2/20) and Inoshi Priyadharshani (2/17) grabbed two wickets each for Sri Lanka, while there was one apiece for Sugandika Kumari, Kavisha Dilhari and Chamari Athapaththu.

For Sri Lanka, opener Vishmi Gunaratne was the highest scorer with 51 off 48 balls, hitting seven fours and a six in her knock.

Harshitha Samarawickrama chipped in with 33 in 31 balls and got out with her team on the doorstep of victory.

Nahida Akter was the best bowler for Bangladesh, finishing with fine figures of 3/12 in her quota of four overs.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

Bangladesh /

Women's Asia Cup /

Chamari Athapaththu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tour de France 2024: Pogacar wins Stage 20 as victory nears, Vingegaard second
    AFP
  2. Women‘s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Vishmi, bowlers help Sri Lanka ease to seven-wicket win over Bangladesh
    PTI
  3. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Thailand beats Malaysia by 22 runs to kickoff Group B
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik and Chirag lead India’s gold medal hopes in badminton
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Self-aware Indian hockey team gears up in bid for Olympic glory
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women‘s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Vishmi, bowlers help Sri Lanka ease to seven-wicket win over Bangladesh
    PTI
  2. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, SL vs BAN Highlights: Sri Lanka completes 7-wicket win after bowlers restrict Bangladesh to 111
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Thailand beats Malaysia by 22 runs to kickoff Group B
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC monitors security situation in Bangladesh, venue of women’s T20 World Cup
    PTI
  5. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, MAS vs THA Highlights: Thailand beats Malaysia by 22 runs; Wan Julia becomes first Malaysian batter to score a 50 in Asia Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tour de France 2024: Pogacar wins Stage 20 as victory nears, Vingegaard second
    AFP
  2. Women‘s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Vishmi, bowlers help Sri Lanka ease to seven-wicket win over Bangladesh
    PTI
  3. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Thailand beats Malaysia by 22 runs to kickoff Group B
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik and Chirag lead India’s gold medal hopes in badminton
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Self-aware Indian hockey team gears up in bid for Olympic glory
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment