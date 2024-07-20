MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Thailand beats Malaysia by 22 runs to kickoff Group B

Wan Julia created history after she became the first batter from Malaysia to score a half century at the Asia Cup.

Published : Jul 20, 2024 17:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Thailand kicked things off in Group B of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 with a win against Malaysia.
Thailand kicked things off in Group B of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 with a win against Malaysia.
infoIcon

Thailand kicked things off in Group B of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 with a win against Malaysia. | Photo Credit: ACC

Thailand defeated Malaysia on Saturday by 22 runs in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 to kickoff Group B proceedings at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ after her knock of 40 runs off 35 balls.

Wan Julia created history after she became the first batter from Malaysia to score a half century at the Asia Cup. Her incredible knock was in vain after the side’s batting order started collapsing towards the end of its run chase.

More to follow

