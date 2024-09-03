Nations League: Injured Aurelien Tchouameni, Ferland Mendy leave France camp

Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Ferland Mendy have left France’s training camp ahead of Nations League fixtures against Italy and Belgium due to injuries, coach Didier Deschamps said.

Defensive midfielder Tchouameni has a foot issue while defender Mendy suffered a shin injury. Both started Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Real Betis on Sunday, with Mendy substituted in the second half.

ALSO READ | Nations League: Injured Veerman drops out of Netherlands squad; Kluivert named as replacement

Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi and Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne have been called up as their replacements.

France plays Italy on Friday at the Parc des Princes and faces Belgium three days later in Lyon.