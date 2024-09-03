Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Ferland Mendy have left France’s training camp ahead of Nations League fixtures against Italy and Belgium due to injuries, coach Didier Deschamps said.
Defensive midfielder Tchouameni has a foot issue while defender Mendy suffered a shin injury. Both started Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Real Betis on Sunday, with Mendy substituted in the second half.
ALSO READ | Nations League: Injured Veerman drops out of Netherlands squad; Kluivert named as replacement
Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi and Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne have been called up as their replacements.
France plays Italy on Friday at the Parc des Princes and faces Belgium three days later in Lyon.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paralympics Shooting LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Day 6: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal in 50m Rifle 3P SH1 qualification action
- Nations League: Injured Aurelien Tchouameni, Ferland Mendy leave France camp
- Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 6: Avani in third, Mona 11th in 50m rifle 3P SH1, Bhagyashri in shotput final soon
- Iga Swiatek gets ‘Ted Lasso’ boost at US Open 2024 to march into quarterfinals
- Dhanush Srikanth wins three golds at World Deaf Shooting Championship
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE