Uruguay striker Luis Suarez announces international retirement

Suarez made his international debut in 2007 and was key in the squad that reached the semifinal of the 2010 World Cup and won the Copa America a year later.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 07:49 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
The 37-year-old Suarez has 142 caps for Uruguay.
The 37-year-old Suarez has 142 caps for Uruguay. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
The 37-year-old Suarez has 142 caps for Uruguay.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez announced his international retirement on Monday, ending a 17-year career with his national team as its top scorer with 69 goals.

The 37-year-old, who has 142 caps for his country, made his international debut in 2007 and was key in the squad that reached the semifinal of the 2010 World Cup and won the Copa America a year later.

“Friday will be my last match with my country’s national team,” an emotional Suarez told a press conference.

“The fact that is my decision to retire and that I’m not retired because of injuries or that they stop calling me for one thing or another, gives me a lot of comfort, it helps me individually. It’s difficult but it gives me peace of mind that until the last game, I have given my all, and that flame has not been extinguished little by little,” the striker said.

Uruguay takes on Paraguay at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo on Friday in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup before facing Venezuela four days later.

Suarez scored the stoppage-time goal against Canada that secured third place at the Copa America in July and the striker added that one of his aims was to show he could continue to contribute to the national team.

“My dream was for my children to see me win something important with the national team ... that last goal was very nice for them and even though it wasn’t a trophy to take home, it was very nice for them,” he said.

“I wanted to show people again that I can continue to contribute to the national team and, well, I had the Copa America and yes, I could have done it (retired) perfectly after that, but having analysed the situation, I want to do it with my people, in my stadium. I want my children to live this experience. Saying goodbye to the people here is something that I don’t know if many have done, he added.

Suarez has already said Inter Miami will be his last club after joining the Major League Soccer side last year to reunite with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. 

Related Topics

Luis Suarez /

Uruguay

