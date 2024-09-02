UEFA sets cap on away fan ticket prices in Europe

There will be a limit on ticket prices that home clubs can charge visiting fans in the three main European men’s club competitions organised by UEFA, European football’s governing body said on Monday.

Beginning with the current season, the maximum ticket prices for away fans will be set at 60 euros ($66.40) for the Champions League, 40 euros for the Europa League, and 20 euros for the Conference League.

ALSO READ | Joshua Kimmich appointed Germany’s new captain after senior players retire

UEFA will further reduce ticket prices in the future as this season introduces a new tournament format featuring 36 teams in a single large league, resulting in more matches.