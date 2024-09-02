MagazineBuy Print

UEFA sets cap on away fan ticket prices in Europe

Beginning with the current season, the maximum ticket prices for away fans will be set at 60 euros ($66.40) for the Champions League, 40 euros for the Europa League, and 20 euros for the Conference League.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 21:48 IST , Gdansk

Reuters
The UEFA Champions League trophy during the draw for the group stage of the 2024-2025 tournament.
The UEFA Champions League trophy during the draw for the group stage of the 2024-2025 tournament. | Photo Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP
infoIcon

The UEFA Champions League trophy during the draw for the group stage of the 2024-2025 tournament. | Photo Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP

There will be a limit on ticket prices that home clubs can charge visiting fans in the three main European men’s club competitions organised by UEFA, European football’s governing body said on Monday.

Beginning with the current season, the maximum ticket prices for away fans will be set at 60 euros ($66.40) for the Champions League, 40 euros for the Europa League, and 20 euros for the Conference League.

ALSO READ | Joshua Kimmich appointed Germany’s new captain after senior players retire

UEFA will further reduce ticket prices in the future as this season introduces a new tournament format featuring 36 teams in a single large league, resulting in more matches.

